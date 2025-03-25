Vatican Launches New Pastoral Guide to Strengthen Advocacy for Human Life

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 03.25.2025).- Amid ongoing global challenges that threaten human dignity, the Vatican has introduced a new pastoral resource titled «Life is Always a Good: Initiating Processes for a Pastoral Care of Human Life». The initiative, released to mark the 30th anniversary of «Evangelium Vitae», seeks to inspire a renewed commitment to the defense and promotion of life in all circumstances.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, highlighted the urgency of this initiative, emphasizing that every human life must be valued and protected. In his introduction to the resource, he drew attention to contemporary crises—including war, violence, poverty, and discrimination—that make a pastoral approach to life more necessary than ever. He also referenced the Vatican’s recent declaration «Dignitas Infinita», which reaffirmed the inalienable dignity of every human being, regardless of their condition or circumstances.

The document is the result of extensive dialogue with bishops from around the world, many of whom expressed their concerns during their “ad limina” visits to Rome. According to Archbishop Dario Gervasi, the Dicastery’s Adjunct Secretary, this collaboration reflects a collective desire to enhance the Church’s efforts in defending human life at all stages. A webinar held in 2024 with representatives from episcopal conferences laid the groundwork for this process, ensuring that the pastoral strategy aligns with the Church’s latest teachings.

A Synodal Approach to Defending Life

The new resource offers a method for applying synodal discernment to life-related issues, helping dioceses develop tailored pastoral programs suited to their specific cultural and geographic contexts. Rather than providing rigid guidelines, it encourages an open and dynamic approach, allowing local churches to adapt their strategies according to their needs.

Bishop Gervasi underscored the importance of collaboration in this endeavor, stating that the goal is to equip dioceses with the tools necessary to train laypeople effectively and engage younger generations in the defense of life. The hope is that the resource will inspire a broader movement, reaching not only clergy and religious leaders but also parents, teachers, and youth.

Free Access and Global Distribution

To ensure widespread accessibility, the document has been made available for free in Italian, English, and Portuguese on the Dicastery’s website (www.laityfamilylife.va). French and Spanish versions are set to be released soon. The Vatican urges clergy and laypeople alike to study the resource and take active steps toward integrating its principles into pastoral work.

