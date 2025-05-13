Mission
Hot Topics
Former Swiss Guard’s Thoughts on Election of Pope Leo XIV
Lion XIV inherits 52 million followers on X and opens Instagram surpassing 400 thousand followers first day
USA: Bishops update pastoral document against pornography in the age of only fans and AI
USA: Justice Department sides with Church in harassment over state violation of sacramental confession secrecy
How to become a Catholic? Google reports increase in searches after Pope Francis’ death
Leo XIV: A Pope Who Ordains Priests Again (And Other Masses During May 2025)
Zelensky calls Leo XIV: Ukrainian President invited Pope to visit the country
400,000 abortions and $2 billion in revenue: Planned Parenthood’s record year sparks outrage
Prince Hassan invites Patriarchs and Church Leaders to a conference on the role of Arab Christians in the Middle East
“Only informed individuals peoples can make free decisions”: Leo XIV’s full speech to journalists
Local Church, Young People

For the bishops, the battleground has changed—but the stakes have not. Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

USA: Bishops update pastoral document against pornography in the age of only fans and AI

Indeed, their concern extends beyond pornography’s moral implications to its corrosive effects on community, family, and even the capacity to love. The digital age, they argue, is not merely reshaping behavior—it is reshaping the heart.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 13, 2025 17:06Local Church, Young People
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Washington, 05.13.2025).- Ten years after their landmark pastoral letter on pornography, the U.S. Catholic bishops have revisited the issue with sharpened urgency and deeper pastoral insight. In a society increasingly shaped by digital intimacy, artificial intelligence, and a widening epidemic of loneliness, their revised preface to “Create in Me a Clean Heart” reads less like a moral reprimand and more like a diagnosis from a field hospital—one that finds the human heart wounded, not just tempted.

Gone are the days when pornography was a private shame, consumed in secret. Today, it is woven into the fabric of social media, monetized through crowdsourced platforms, and personalized by algorithms designed to addict. For the bishops, the battleground has changed—but the stakes have not.

“The Church must again become a place of healing,” the bishops write. “Where the wounded can turn, not in judgment, but in hope.”

Their updated introduction to the 50-page document addresses not only the spiritual consequences of pornography but also its cultural and technological evolution. It names, without hesitation, the rise of AI-generated deepfakes, user-generated pornography on platforms like OnlyFans, and the exploitative mechanics of an industry that often targets children and the emotionally vulnerable.

What was once a moral problem is now, in the bishops’ eyes, a public health crisis with spiritual consequences. The original 2015 document, written before the world-changing upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, seems almost quaint in hindsight. The isolation accelerated by lockdowns has now metastasized into a broader existential fragmentation, where millions seek counterfeit intimacy through screens.

“Loneliness is not simply a social condition—it is a spiritual wound,” the bishops assert, drawing from the biblical insight that “it is not good for man to be alone” (Genesis 2:18).

Indeed, their concern extends beyond pornography’s moral implications to its corrosive effects on community, family, and even the capacity to love. The digital age, they argue, is not merely reshaping behavior—it is reshaping the heart.

Much of the document is directed at specific groups: clergy, parents, educators, civil leaders. But its unifying thread is a call to a “culture of chastity” that is not repressive but redemptive—an invitation to reimagine sexuality as something sacred rather than commodified.

Parents are urged to reclaim their role as first educators in love: to speak honestly with their children, model responsible digital habits, and delay smartphone use where possible. The bishops recommend filters and safeguards, but also, more radically, the creation of alternative spaces—non-digital activities, real friendships, embodied presence—that help young people resist the illusion of intimacy offered by pornography.

Educators are called to be alert to the signs of hidden wounds—addiction, isolation, performative behavior online. Schools, they say, must not be neutral zones. Rather, they should be “formative ecosystems” where the value of chastity, love, and responsibility is actively taught. The bishops recommend banning non-essential phone use during school hours and incorporating age-appropriate Theology of the Body curricula to present a vision of sexuality grounded in dignity, not desire.

Civil authorities, too, come under the bishops’ gaze. They are challenged not only to pass laws that regulate access—such as age-verification requirements—but also to confront the more difficult frontier: the unchecked use of artificial intelligence to generate pornographic content, sometimes without consent. This, the bishops suggest, is not simply a legal loophole but a moral vacuum.

Their tone, however, is not combative. It is wounded. The Church that once faltered in protecting the vulnerable now seeks to lead in building a culture that honors the body and soul alike. But the bishops know credibility must be earned.

“Accountability is non-negotiable,” the document states. “Wherever minors or the vulnerable are exploited—whether by secular actors or by those in the Church—there must be justice, transparency, and true repentance.”

The goal is not a return to a purer past, but the forging of a more humane future. The bishops close with the Gospel’s quiet assurance to the sinner: “Neither do I condemn you. Go, and from now on do not sin again” (John 8:11). It is a message not of condemnation, but of conversion.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 13, 2025 17:06Local Church, Young People
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now