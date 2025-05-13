USA: Bishops update pastoral document against pornography in the age of only fans and AI

(ZENIT News / Washington, 05.13.2025).- Ten years after their landmark pastoral letter on pornography, the U.S. Catholic bishops have revisited the issue with sharpened urgency and deeper pastoral insight. In a society increasingly shaped by digital intimacy, artificial intelligence, and a widening epidemic of loneliness, their revised preface to “Create in Me a Clean Heart” reads less like a moral reprimand and more like a diagnosis from a field hospital—one that finds the human heart wounded, not just tempted.

Gone are the days when pornography was a private shame, consumed in secret. Today, it is woven into the fabric of social media, monetized through crowdsourced platforms, and personalized by algorithms designed to addict. For the bishops, the battleground has changed—but the stakes have not.

“The Church must again become a place of healing,” the bishops write. “Where the wounded can turn, not in judgment, but in hope.”

Their updated introduction to the 50-page document addresses not only the spiritual consequences of pornography but also its cultural and technological evolution. It names, without hesitation, the rise of AI-generated deepfakes, user-generated pornography on platforms like OnlyFans, and the exploitative mechanics of an industry that often targets children and the emotionally vulnerable.

What was once a moral problem is now, in the bishops’ eyes, a public health crisis with spiritual consequences. The original 2015 document, written before the world-changing upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, seems almost quaint in hindsight. The isolation accelerated by lockdowns has now metastasized into a broader existential fragmentation, where millions seek counterfeit intimacy through screens.

“Loneliness is not simply a social condition—it is a spiritual wound,” the bishops assert, drawing from the biblical insight that “it is not good for man to be alone” (Genesis 2:18).

Indeed, their concern extends beyond pornography’s moral implications to its corrosive effects on community, family, and even the capacity to love. The digital age, they argue, is not merely reshaping behavior—it is reshaping the heart.

Much of the document is directed at specific groups: clergy, parents, educators, civil leaders. But its unifying thread is a call to a “culture of chastity” that is not repressive but redemptive—an invitation to reimagine sexuality as something sacred rather than commodified.

Parents are urged to reclaim their role as first educators in love: to speak honestly with their children, model responsible digital habits, and delay smartphone use where possible. The bishops recommend filters and safeguards, but also, more radically, the creation of alternative spaces—non-digital activities, real friendships, embodied presence—that help young people resist the illusion of intimacy offered by pornography.

Educators are called to be alert to the signs of hidden wounds—addiction, isolation, performative behavior online. Schools, they say, must not be neutral zones. Rather, they should be “formative ecosystems” where the value of chastity, love, and responsibility is actively taught. The bishops recommend banning non-essential phone use during school hours and incorporating age-appropriate Theology of the Body curricula to present a vision of sexuality grounded in dignity, not desire.

Civil authorities, too, come under the bishops’ gaze. They are challenged not only to pass laws that regulate access—such as age-verification requirements—but also to confront the more difficult frontier: the unchecked use of artificial intelligence to generate pornographic content, sometimes without consent. This, the bishops suggest, is not simply a legal loophole but a moral vacuum.

Their tone, however, is not combative. It is wounded. The Church that once faltered in protecting the vulnerable now seeks to lead in building a culture that honors the body and soul alike. But the bishops know credibility must be earned.

“Accountability is non-negotiable,” the document states. “Wherever minors or the vulnerable are exploited—whether by secular actors or by those in the Church—there must be justice, transparency, and true repentance.”

The goal is not a return to a purer past, but the forging of a more humane future. The bishops close with the Gospel’s quiet assurance to the sinner: “Neither do I condemn you. Go, and from now on do not sin again” (John 8:11). It is a message not of condemnation, but of conversion.

