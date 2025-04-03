Archdiocese of Chicago brings alleged fraudsters who allegedly posed as abuse victims to trial

(ZENIT News / Chicago, 04.03.2025).- The Archdiocese of Chicago has filed a counter-lawsuit alleging that multiple men conspired for years to commit fraud by posing as victims of notorious abuser Daniel McCormack in order to secure financial settlements. The lawsuit, filed in late March 2025, presents a dramatic narrative that raises profound questions about the archdiocese’s past handling of abuse claims and the broader implications for how dioceses across the United States manage historical allegations.

According to the lawsuit, a group of men—some of them convicted gang members and murderers—devised a scheme more than a decade ago to falsely accuse McCormack of sexual abuse. A recorded prison call would have revealed discussions of how easy it was to deceive the archdiocese. Other subpoenas uncovered conversations in which the accused reportedly joked about exploiting the system.

«I need some free money too,» one of the alleged conspirators was recorded saying. Another inmate responded that he also planned to «get on the money train.»

The lawsuit claims that the ringleaders of the fraud coached friends on how to fabricate claims, instructing them to say they had met McCormack through his parish or the basketball teams he coached. In return for their guidance, these ringleaders allegedly took a cut of the settlements. The archdiocese describes a network of perpetrators linked by neighborhood ties, family connections, and gang affiliations. Some of the accused reportedly used their payouts to fund extravagant lifestyles, purchasing luxury cars and taking lavish trips to Miami and Las Vegas. Yet, internal conflicts over dividing the fraudulent gains allegedly led to violent beatings.

The scheme thrived in part because McCormack was, by all accounts, a deeply predatory priest. Arrested in 2006 and convicted of abusing five minors, he was dismissed from priesthood and released from a state psychiatric facility in 2021. Since his initial conviction, an overwhelming number of additional claims surfaced, leading the archdiocese to pay out millions in settlements. One diocesan employee recently admitted that the total number of people who have filed claims against McCormack is unknown.

Given the gravity of McCormack’s crimes, the archdiocese often opted for swift settlements, prioritizing victim compensation over drawn-out legal battles. But this approach, while well-intentioned, may have created an environment where fraudulent claims could flourish with minimal scrutiny.

This isn’t the first time the archdiocese has pushed back against alleged false accusations. In 2017, it successfully sued a man named Ahmond Williams, citing recorded prison calls that suggested he had fabricated his claim against McCormack. At the time, the archdiocese’s legal team argued that false accusations not only drained church resources but also harmed genuine abuse survivors.

“Real survivors of abuse are the ones ultimately hurt by fraud,” attorney James Geoly stated in 2017. “False claims increase scrutiny, making it harder for true victims to receive the justice and support they deserve.”

The 2025 lawsuit suggests that, despite that earlier legal victory, the problem persisted.

The financial impact of abuse settlements on the Archdiocese of Chicago has been staggering. To fund these payouts, the archdiocese has relied heavily on investment income and real estate sales, but these resources are not infinite. Since 2020, the archdiocese has closed 100 parishes, a continuation of a trend that has seen 200 closures since 1990.

Beyond the financial strain, the case highlights long-standing tensions over how the Church handles abuse allegations. For more than two decades, critics have warned that diocesan policies—often shaped by public pressure and legal risk—sometimes lead to rushed decisions that lack due process. The Dallas Charter, adopted by U.S. bishops in 2002 to address clergy abuse, established stringent protocols, but some canon lawyers argue that these measures have inadvertently created disparities.

While accused priests often find themselves swiftly removed from ministry with little recourse, bishops accused of misconduct frequently receive institutional support, legal defenses, and, at times, a presumption of innocence that their clergy counterparts do not. This imbalance has fueled frustration among priests, many of whom feel disposable in the face of an accusation—regardless of its merit.

If the archdiocese prevails in this case, it could add momentum to calls for reform. Some within the Church have already suggested that the Dallas Charter and related policies should be revisited in light of two decades of experience. A victory in court could embolden bishops to take a more cautious approach to abuse settlements, demanding stricter verification before awarding payouts.

With information from The Pillar

