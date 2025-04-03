Pope Francis approves canonizations of first Venezuelan saint and first saint from Papua New Guinea

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.03.2025).- Pope Francis has approved the canonization of three remarkable figures: one from Venezuela and one from Papua New Guinea. Among them, María del Monte Carmelo, known as Mother Carmen, will become the first Venezuelan woman to be declared a saint, while the revered layman Pedro To Rot will be the first saint from Papua New Guinea. Their canonization marks a deep recognition of their enduring influence in their respective countries.

The announcement of Mother Carmen’s upcoming canonization comes alongside that of another beloved Venezuelan, Dr. José Gregorio Hernández. Their elevation to sainthood will be a defining moment for the faithful in Venezuela, a nation where devotion to both figures runs deep.

Mother Carmen’s life was a testament to selflessness and service. Born without an arm, she never allowed her physical difference to hinder her mission of aiding the poor and the sick. Her strength and faith transformed her into a beacon of hope, particularly for those who felt marginalized or forgotten. Sister Rosa Ríos, vice-postulator of her cause for canonization, describes Mother Carmen as a woman who «denied herself, gave of what was hers, and turned toward others, especially the poorest.»

The announcement of their canonization has been described as a «new Pentecost for Venezuela,» bringing renewed faith and inspiration to a country facing numerous challenges.

An Unconventional Path to Sainthood in Papua New Guinea

In Papua New Guinea, the upcoming canonization of Pedro To Rot is equally historic. He will become the country’s first saint, a milestone that reflects the lasting impact of missionary work in the Pacific. A devout lay catechist, Pedro To Rot was a product of the first Catholic missions established in the region by the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart in 1882. His steadfast faith and commitment to his community made him a guiding light, even in the face of persecution.

However, his path to sainthood has taken an unusual turn. Unlike most canonization cases, Pedro To Rot’s did not require a verified miracle. Typically, the Vatican demands medical proof that a candidate’s intercession led to an inexplicable healing. But in Papua New Guinea, the process faced unique obstacles. The scarcity of Catholic medical professionals in the region, combined with the fact that many local doctors practice other religions and were unwilling to participate as witnesses, made it nearly impossible to document a miracle using the usual standards.

Additionally, Papua New Guinea’s rich oral tradition posed another challenge. While there are numerous testimonies of miraculous events attributed to Pedro To Rot, many of those who experienced them cannot write, making it difficult to provide formal documentation. Given these circumstances, the country’s bishops requested a special dispensation from the requirement of a medically verified miracle, arguing instead that Pedro To Rot’s legacy of martyrdom and widespread veneration was sufficient. Pope Francis agreed, allowing his cause to proceed based on his enduring reputation for holiness and the faith of those who continue to seek his intercession.

The dates for the canonization ceremonies will be announced at an upcoming consistory, but anticipation is already building. The recognition of these new saints reflects the diverse nature of Catholicism and the universal call to holiness, transcending geography and culture.

For Venezuela, the canonization of Mother Carmen and Dr. José Gregorio Hernández is a source of national pride and spiritual renewal. Their stories highlight the power of faith to overcome adversity, whether through the physical challenges faced by Mother Carmen or the lifelong dedication to healing embodied by Dr. Hernández.

For Papua New Guinea, Pedro To Rot’s canonization affirms the strength of its local church, which continues to grow despite challenges.

