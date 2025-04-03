Planned Parenthood: The “Non-Profit” Organization with Million- Dollar Fees

(ZENIT News – La Bussola Quotidiana / Rome, 03.04.2025).- According to a recently published report of the American Life League (ALL), a pro-life organization, the salary of the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson was US$904.014 in 2022-2023. According to the U.S. Social Security Administration, the average salary increase for corporate executives was 5.32% in 2022, whereas for McGill, comparing her compensation in 2021 of US$683,697, the increase was 32% in 2022-2023.

ALL’s report also includes a list of the top twenty Planned Parenthood affiliate CEO earnings: at the top is the CEO of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, whose 24 facilities earned $155 million in 2022-2023 and whose CEO was compensated with $875,942. This is an impressive jump in compensation at Planned Parenthood, a formally non-profit organization, but whose Directors earn, on average, more than three times the median salary of similar non-profit organizations in terms of both “revenue” and “income.”

Katie Brown, National Director of the American Life League, has denounced the scandalous situation at Planned Parenthood, calling it a «vicious cycle,” through which hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars are disbursed to Planned Parenthood oligarchs and, in turn, kills nearly half a million unborn Americans each year.» Hence the call for the Federal Government to cut off all direct or indirect funding to Planned Parenthood and other abortion businesses in the country.

The compiling of data on the compensation of Planned Parenthood’s various CEOs was prompted and subsequently published after a New York Times “pilot” investigation revealed how several state-run subsidiaries of the abortion giant had serious financial problems and high staff turnover rates, in addition to providing substandard patient care. The lead researcher of ALL’s report, Katherine Van Dyke, noted in a March 20, 2025 statement that the CEOs’ rising profits contradict the argument about the abortion company’s financial decline. According to Van Dyke, it has now been proven that «taxpayer money is the true fuel for Planned Parenthood’s profits, and the financial data in its own reports does not match the organization’s claims about its financial problems.»

Following the publication of the NY Times article, former Planned Parenthood Executive and longtime pro-life activist Abby Johnson told FOX News Digital that, as during her decades at Planned Parenthood, the multinational’s use of «expired medications, high staff turnover, horrific working conditions, unqualified staff, huge amounts of money going unused for patient care, and disgusting clinic conditions» continues, despite millions of dollars in taxpayer money. Several Planned Parenthood affiliates (including those in New York, Missouri, and Illinois) have announced the closure of facilities in recent months.

The time has come for Republican leaders and the Trump Administration to truly assess these figures emerging from the American Life League document and eliminate Government reimbursements and any form of public funding for Planned Parenthood, a multinational corporation dedicated to the genocide of innocent children in the womb and the dissemination of other highly harmful practices, such as so-called «gender transition.»

A few weeks ago, in the wake of the U.S. Federal Administration’s increasingly determined fight against drug cartels, the American Life League itself asked President Donald Trump to designate a cartel that distributes abortifacient drugs in the United States as a terrorist group. In a letter to the President, Katie Brown, after thanking Trump for his executive order asking Congress to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, called for tough measures against those who send dangerous abortifacient drugs through the U.S. postal system, explaining that «secret drug trafficking networks are intentionally and covertly distributing these drugs in States where legislators have enacted pro-life laws. They are criminally exploiting the U.S. postal system to subvert the law.»

The main network for distributing abortion pills is Las Libres, which, according to a Website, is based in Mexico and offers free abortion pills to women who cannot afford them, are at least four weeks pregnant, and live in Puerto Rico and the following States: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

Brown also notes in her letter that these abortion pill exchanges «senselessly expose women to unnecessary risks and, worse, take the lives of millions of unborn American citizens.»

