Mission
Hot Topics
Vatican Accelerates Toward a Greener Future with New Electric Vehicle Fleet
Salesians Chart a New Course for a Changing World as CG29 Concludes in Rome
New Bronze Sculpture in St. Peter’s Square Invites the World to Sit Beside the Stranger
Pope Francis meets in Vatican with medical personnel who treated him in hospital: first large audience
Pope Francis Sends Emergency Aid to Myanmar in Wake of Devastating Earthquake
80 thousand teenagers in Rome for historic first Jubilee of Teenagers with canonization of Carlo Acutis
UNIV 2025: Young People from Around the World in Rome for the Jubilee
Pope reforms the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy: The Establishment of the Academic Institute of Diplomatic Sciences
Italian police confiscate 1.5 million illegal religious articles damaging to Vatican
Pope Francis composed meditations for Good Friday (and will not be present at the main rites)
Pope Francis, Vatican City
Pope Francis receives the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy

PHOTO.VA - OSSERVATORE ROMANO

Pope reforms the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy: The Establishment of the Academic Institute of Diplomatic Sciences

The Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy will offer a curriculum of formation that integrates legal, historical, political, economic and linguistic skills with a solid scientific foundation.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 15, 2025 16:44Pope Francis, Vatican City
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 04.15.2025).- With the Chirograph Il Ministero Petrino of 25 March 2025, the Holy Father has updated the  formation programme of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, an institution that since 1701 has  been training the diplomats of the Holy See. In line with the reforming vision promoted by Pope  Francis for ecclesiastical academic institutions, as outlined in the Apostolic Constitution Veritatis  Gaudium, the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy has been reconfigured as an Institute of higher  academic training in the field of Diplomatic Sciences. This decision is part of a broader vision of  updating and strengthening ecclesiastical studies in accordance with the international standards of  higher education.

The Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy will offer a curriculum of formation that integrates  legal, historical, political, economic and linguistic skills with a solid scientific foundation. The aim  is to provide the students – young priests from dioceses all over the world – with a complete and  suitable preparation for the diplomatic mission entrusted to them by the Holy See.

The programme of formation proposed for future Pontifical Representatives combines  theoretical skills with an approach to work and a lifestyle capable of guaranteeing a profound  understanding of the complex dynamics of international relations. Such training requires competence  and interpretative skills, a solid aptitude for discernment and the readiness to face the challenges of  an increasingly synodal Church. In this framework, personal qualities such as closeness, attentive  listening, consistent witness, dialogue and a fraternal approach, combined with the humility and  meekness that characterize the priestly vocation modelled on the example of the Good Shepherd, are  indispensable. These elements are all essential for a diplomatic activity inspired by the Gospel,  capable of building bridges, overcoming obstacles and promoting practical paths towards the pursuit  of peace, religious freedom and cooperation among nations.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 15, 2025 16:44Pope Francis, Vatican City
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now