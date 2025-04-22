These are the 3 books of Pope Francis that shoot to the best sellers on Amazon

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.22.2025).- In the days following the death of Pope Francis, a wave of renewed interest in his published works has surged across global markets, catapulting his books to the top of bestseller lists. Leading this posthumous literary revival is «Hope», the first-ever autobiography written by a reigning pope—a work now reclaiming the number one position on Amazon.

Originally released in January, «Hope» was more than just a memoir; it was a six-year labor of dialogue and reflection between Pope Francis and Italian editor Carlo Musso. Its creation marked a historic moment in papal publishing, breaking the traditional mold by offering a deeply personal narrative from within the papal office itself. Published by Mondadori and launched simultaneously in over 80 countries, the book had already enjoyed significant attention upon release. Now, in the emotional wake of the Pope’s passing, it has become a symbol of reflection for millions.

The resurgence of «Hope» is not an isolated phenomenon. Two other titles bearing Pope Francis’ voice have also climbed into Amazon’s top ten. «365 Thoughts and Words to Never Give Up» sits in sixth place, offering a yearlong journey through selected sayings of the Pope intended to inspire endurance and hope. Close behind is «Life: My Story in History», a narrative-style reflection that interweaves the Pope’s personal memories with key moments of the 20th and 21st centuries, further highlighting his human dimension and historical awareness.

These titles, now being rediscovered by a broader readership, reflect the way Pope Francis used words as instruments of encounter, not just pronouncement. His writings combined spiritual insight with social conscience, and this duality—rooted in both personal humility and prophetic urgency—continues to resonate.

For publishers, the renewed demand is tangible but not purely commercial. According to industry insiders, the current spike in sales speaks to something deeper: a global desire to stay connected with a man whose pastoral touch and candid voice broke barriers.

More than just bestselling titles, these books now serve as an enduring bridge to a papacy that redefined how the world sees the Church—and how the Church sees itself. In his writings, Pope Francis may have already left us the most lasting part of his legacy: an invitation not only to remember him, but to walk forward with the questions he raised and the values he embodied.

