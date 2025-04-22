Cardinal Elector announces he will not go to Conclave. Who is he and why?

Mission
The College of Cardinals currently comprises 252 members, of whom 134 are eligible to vote—those under the age of 80. The vast majority of the electors—over 80%—were appointed by Pope Francis, with the remainder being holdovers from the pontificates of Benedict XVI and John Paul II.

(ZENIT News / Valencia, 04.22.2025).- The Archbishop Emeritus of Valencia, will not take part in the election of the next pope due to health concerns. His withdrawal reduces Spain’s electoral voice in the conclave from seven cardinals to six and brings the total number of voting cardinals worldwide from 135 to 134.

Cañizares, 79, has been a key player in the Spanish Church for decades. Appointed cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006, he has served not only as archbishop in both Toledo and Valencia but also as vice president of the Spanish Bishops’ Conference across two separate terms. His deep ties to both Rome and Spanish Catholicism made him a prominent voice in Church affairs, both national and global.

His decision to sit out the conclave—widely expected to convene in early May following the death of Pope Francis—was not unexpected. Rumors regarding his declining health had already been circulating.

Despite his absence, Spain remains among the countries with one of the largest delegations to the conclave. The six Spanish-born electors still participating are a mix of home-based and international figures. They include José Cobo, current Archbishop of Madrid; his predecessor Carlos Osoro; Juan José Omella, Archbishop of Barcelona; Ángel Fernández Artime, formerly head of the Salesians and now serving in the Vatican’s Dicastery for Religious Life; Cristóbal López, Archbishop of Rabat; and Francisco Javier Bustillo, Bishop of Ajaccio in Corsica.

These names reflect the growing international reach of the Spanish Church. While three are rooted within Spain’s episcopal structure, others serve globally, demonstrating how Spanish influence within the Church now extends beyond Iberian borders.

The College of Cardinals currently comprises 252 members, of whom 134 are eligible to vote—those under the age of 80. The vast majority of the electors—over 80%—were appointed by Pope Francis, with the remainder being holdovers from the pontificates of Benedict XVI and John Paul II. This composition reflects Francis’ efforts to internationalize the College, with fewer Europeans and a stronger presence from the global south.

Still, Europe maintains the largest block of electors, accounting for nearly 40%. The Americas follow, making up more than a quarter of the voting body, with Africa, Asia, and Oceania composing the rest.

The exclusion of Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, sanctioned for financial misconduct, further trims the list of voters. Yet the overall shape of the conclave points to the global and multicultural face of the Church that Pope Francis so ardently cultivated during his papacy.

Though the Church’s laws allow for any baptized male to be elected pope, the historical precedent remains firmly set: the next pontiff will almost certainly come from within the College of Cardinals. And while Spain’s numerical representation has narrowed, its theological and pastoral contributions remain significant.

