Pope Francis

This Is What Pope Francis’ Tomb Will Look Like: First Photos from Santa Maria Maggiore

abril 24, 2025 08:17Pope Francis
(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 24.04.2025).- The project for the final model of Francis’s tomb in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore has been unveiled.

The tomb is made of marble from the Italian region of Liguria. It bears a single inscription, «FRANCISCUS,» and a reproduction of his pectoral cross.

The tomb was prepared in the niche in the aisle between the Pauline Chapel (Cappella Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the Basilica of Saint Mary Major. The tomb is located near the Altar of St. Francis.

