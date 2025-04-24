Mission
Pope Francis

he Prefecture of the Papal Household confirmed to the NGO "Mediterráne" that special places will be provided for migrants Photo: María Langarica

The Poor Will Have the Privilege of Saying The Last Goodbye to the Pope Before He Is Buried in Saint Mary Major

A group of poor and needy people will be present on the steps leading to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, to pay their last respects to Pope Francis before the intement of the coffin.

abril 24, 2025 08:50Pope Francis
(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 24.04.2025).- The Prefecture of the Papal Household confirmed to the NGO «Mediterráne» that special places will be provided for migrants and refugees at Pope Francis’ funeral next Saturday, April 26.

Confirmed also, in a statement issued by the Holy See Press Office, is that «The poor occupy a privileged place in the heart of God [and] also in the heart and Magisterium of the Holy Father, who chose the name Francis so as never to forget them.» It adds: «For this reason, a group of poor and needy people will be present on the steps leading to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major to present their last respects to Pope Francis before the interment of the coffin.»

abril 24, 2025 08:50Pope Francis
