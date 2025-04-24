The Poor Will Have the Privilege of Saying The Last Goodbye to the Pope Before He Is Buried in Saint Mary Major

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 24.04.2025).- The Prefecture of the Papal Household confirmed to the NGO «Mediterráne» that special places will be provided for migrants and refugees at Pope Francis’ funeral next Saturday, April 26.

Confirmed also, in a statement issued by the Holy See Press Office, is that «The poor occupy a privileged place in the heart of God [and] also in the heart and Magisterium of the Holy Father, who chose the name Francis so as never to forget them.» It adds: «For this reason, a group of poor and needy people will be present on the steps leading to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major to present their last respects to Pope Francis before the interment of the coffin.»

