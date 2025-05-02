8th General Congress of Cardinals: Scandals, Liturgy, Canon Law and Continuity of Topics Addressed

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 02.05.2025).- After a day off on the occasion of the feast of St. Joseph the Worker, the Cardinals gathered in the New Synod Hall in Vatican City for the 8th General Congregation. The meeting began on Friday morning, May 2, at 9:00 a.m. with the usual prayer. More than 180 Cardinals were present, including more than 120 Electors. During the session, the presence of some Cardinals who had arrived that day was announced. They were sworn in at 10:30 a.m. during the interval.

During the morning, 25 Cardinals spoke.

What Did They Talk About?

The contributions addressed topics of particular relevance to the future of the Church. It was recalled that evangelization was at the heart of Pope Francis’s pontificate: a Church of fraternal and evangelizing communion, capable of speaking especially to the younger generations.

Particular attention was paid to the Eastern Churches, marked by suffering but also by a strong witness of faith.

Several interventions highlighted the urgency of communicating the Gospel effectively at all levels of ecclesial life, from parishes to the Curia, recalling that the witness of mutual love is the first proclamation, as the Gospel reminds us.

Some counter-witnesses were also recalled, such as sexual abuses and financial scandals.

Matteo Bruni, spokesperson of the Press Office, reported at the midday briefing that these issues have been addressed as «a wound» that must be kept «open» so that awareness of the problem remains alive and concrete paths to healing can be identified.

Among other topics that emerged were the centrality of the Liturgy, the importance of Canon Law, and the value of Synodality, expressed in its relationship to mission, collegiality, and the surmounting of secularism.

Finally, they reflected on the hermeneutics of continuity between the pontificates of St. John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Pope Francis, as well as on the role of the Eucharist in the Church’s evangelizing mission. The works concluded at 12:30 p.m.

Names Are Announced of Cardinals Who Will Not Participate in the Conclave

It was confirmed that two Cardinal Electors will not participate in the Conclave, as communicated to the College: Cardinal Antonio Cañizares Llovera, Metropolitan Archbishop Emeritus of Valencia, and Cardinal John Njue, Metropolitan Archbishop Emeritus of Nairobi, Kenya. At the moment, four Cardinal Electors are still expected in Rome.

False: Cardinal Pietro Parolin Is Not in Poor Health

During the meeting with journalists, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, denied the hypothesis that Cardinal Pietro Parolin had fallen ill, stating that no such episode occurred. He also denied the use of interventions by medical or nursing staff.

Sistine Chapel Chimney Is Installed

The chimney was installed on the roof of the Sistine Chapel today. Information regarding the technical tests will be communicated later.

The Sistine Chapel has been closed to the public since Sunday. During these days, the staff is working to finalize preparations for the Conclave .

