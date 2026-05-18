U.S. bishops announce the consecration of the country to the Sacred Heart on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of independence

(ZENIT News / Washington, 05.18.2026).- The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will gather for the 2026 Spring Plenary Assembly in Orlando, Florida, June 10-12. The public sessions on June 10 and 11 will be livestreamed on the USCCB website.

The public portion of the assembly will begin with an address by Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, who will deliver his first remarks as president of the Conference. Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, the Papal Nuncio to the United States, is also expected to deliver an address to the body of bishops.

The plenary agenda has not yet been finalized and is therefore subject to change but is expected to include votes on a number of action items:

Two items pertain to a consultation on causes of beatification and canonization: Monsignor Joseph Francis Buh and John Rick Miller.

The Committee on Divine Worship will also present elements of a new edition of the Lectionary for Mass and the 2025 Roman Missal-Liturgy of the Hours Supplement for approval by the body of bishops.

A revision to the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, which was first discussed by bishops in regional meetings in November 2022. The action item addresses elements of the Charter that the bishops have determined are in need of improvement or further development. The proposed revisions align with the Charter’s original intention of safeguarding minors and underscores the bishops’ continued commitment to addressing the prevention of abuse and ensuring the structures continue to be in place to respond to allegations. The Committee for the Protection of Children and Young People has emphasized that the revision attempts to balance its care of and sensitivity to victim-survivors, with an awareness of due-process, the rights of the accused, pertinent aspects of the revised Book VI of the Code of Canon Law, Vos estis lux mundi, and the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s Vademecum.

Also expected to be addressed at the plenary are updates on the following:

Synod implementation and evaluation

The feedback received during the bishops’ fraternal dialogues at the November 2025 plenary about Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship

Catholic prison ministry

The USCCB’s engagement with the Intercontinental Guadalupan Novena

World Youth Day 2027 in Seoul, South Korea

The 25th anniversary of the implementation of Ex Corde Ecclesiae in the United States. The presentation is expected to provide a reflection on Pope John Paul II’s apostolic constitution to guide Catholic colleges and universities on theological and pastoral principles.

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. bishops will consecrate the United States of America to the Sacred Heart of Jesus on Thursday, June 11. To prepare for this occasion, the bishops will have time to hear reflections on the Sacred Heart from several of their brother bishops before the special Mass of consecration, which will be livestreamed on the USCCB’s YouTube channel. The bishops’ livestream event is intended to be a catalyst to encourage parishes and individuals to participate in the America 250 commemoration by contributing to 250 Hours of Adoration and/or 250 Works of Mercy.

The livestream of the public portions of the plenary on June 10 and 11, and the bishops’ Mass consecrating the United States to the Sacred Heart of Jesus will be available at www.usccb.org/meetings.

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