«Everyone, Everyone, Everyone»: Vatican Releases Documentary About Pope Francis That Can Be Watched for Free Here

(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.18. 2026).- On April 27, the Dicastery for Communication presented the documentary «Everyone, Everyone, Everyone,» which visually narrates the most significant moments of Pope Francis’s pontificate. The documentary is on YouTube and is free to access.

The production was made by Vatican media using archival footage of key moments in Francis’s pontificate, highlighting his promotion of «a poor Church for the poor» and his constant plea for peace. It is also a gesture from the papacy of Leo XIV to commemorate the death of his predecessor a year earlier.

The title borrows a well-known expression from the Argentine Pope in his call for closeness to the peripheries and to all people. The documentary can be viewed with Spanish and English subtitles.