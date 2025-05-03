9th General Congregation of Cardinals: communion, Francis’ magisterium, curia and synodality were the topics discussed

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.03.2025).- At the beginning, lots were drawn to select the Cardinals of the Commission who assist the Camerlengo in the particular congregations for the handling of ordinary business. They were Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, O.S.A., and Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, while Cardinal Reinhard Marx remains confirmed as coordinator of the Council for the Economy.

The session was divided into 26 interventions, which touched different topics of ecclesial and pastoral relevance. There was a reflection on the dual task of the Church: to live and to witness communion within, and to promote fraternity in the world. The magisterium of Pope Francis and the processes initiated during his papacy were recalled with gratitude, emphasizing the responsibility to continue them and to safeguard them.

The issues that emerged included collaboration and solidarity among the local Churches, the role of the Curia in relation to the Pope, the service of the Church and the Pontiff for the cause of peace, and the value of education as a tool for transformation and hope. References were made to the Jubilee and the desire for the next Pope to have a prophetic spirit, capable of leading a Church that does not close in on herself, but is able to go out and bring light to a world marked by despair.

A number of themes already addressed in the previous days were also re-examined, such as solidarity and collegiality, with a focus on the world and the attention it pays to the Church. Awareness emerged of the risk of the Church becoming self-referential and losing her relevance if she does not live in the world and with the world. There were also important references to ecumenical dialogue and mission.

It was communicated that the Monday sessions will be held in the morning, from 9.00 to approximately 12.30, and in the afternoon, from 17.00 to around 19.00.

In addition, the Dean of the College of Cardinals recalled that throughout the month of May, Saint Peter’s Basilica will organize the Rosary every Saturday evening at 21.00.

Finally, it was reported that the renovation work at the Casa Santa Marta is at an advanced stage, and will terminate on 5 May. The staff and all those who are involved will be accommodated at Santa Marta and Santa Marta Vecchia. Entry to the rooms will be permitted between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, before the celebration of the Mass Pro Eligendo Romano Pontifice.

