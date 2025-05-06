Mission
Hot Topics
12th and last General Congregation of Cardinals: Francis’ reforms and the new Pope’s vocation to communion
11th General Congregation of Cardinals: migration, wars, sects and support for the new Pope were the topics discussed
10th General Congregation of Cardinals: profile of the new Pope, canon law and challenges the topics discussed
The Pontificate of Francis: An Analysis by Bishop Robert Barron
Swiss Guard: the Vatican army will “celebrate” its anniversary without the Pope and in this way
Peculiar audience at the Vatican for the vice-president of Zimbabwe: who receives him if there is no Pope and no Secretary of State?
PHOTO GALLERY: how the Sistine Chapel is getting ready to host the Conclave 2025
The Gospel meditated by the Pope: unpublished TV interview with Francis unveiled
“Giro d’Italia” will pay tribute to Pope Francis: the elite of world cycling will pass through the Vatican
9th General Congregation of Cardinals: communion, Francis’ magisterium, curia and synodality were the topics discussed
Cardinals and Bishops

12th and last General Congregation of Cardinals Photo: Vatican Media

12th and last General Congregation of Cardinals: Francis’ reforms and the new Pope’s vocation to communion

A central theme of the reflection was that of communion, indicated as an essential vocation for the new Pontiff. The profile of a shepherd Pope, a teacher of humanity, capable of embodying the face of a Samaritan Church, close to the needs and wounds of humanity, was outlined. In times marked by wars, violence and strong polarization, a strong need is felt for a spiritual guide who offers mercy, synodality and hope.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 06, 2025 07:53Cardinals and Bishops
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.06.2025).- On the morning of Tuesday, May 6, the last congregation of the cardinals was held. It began at 9:00 a.m., as usual, with a moment of prayer.

There were 173 Cardinals present, of whom 130 were Electors. There were 26 contributions, dealing with multiple topics.

Among the main themes that emerged was the reaffirmation that many of the reforms promoted by Pope Francis need to be continued: the fight against abuse, economic transparency, reorganization of the Curia, synodality, commitment to peace and care for creation. The responsibility of the Church in these areas is deeply felt and shared.

Les cardinaux lors des congrégations générales.

A central theme of the reflection was that of communion, indicated as an essential vocation for the new Pontiff. The profile of a shepherd Pope, a teacher of humanity, capable of embodying the face of a Samaritan Church, close to the needs and wounds of humanity, was outlined. In times marked by wars, violence and strong polarization, a strong need is felt for a spiritual guide who offers mercy, synodality and hope.

Some contributions also dealt with questions of a canonical nature, reflecting on the power of the Pope.

The theme of divisions within the Church and in society, and the way in which the Cardinals are called to exercise their role in relation to the Papacy, was addressed.

Mention was made of the World Day of the Poor, to be held on the Sunday before the solemnity of Christ the King; it was emphasized that these two events can be interpreted in relation to each other, recognizing the living presence of Christ in the poor and recalling that the true kingship of the Gospel is manifested in service.

The Cardinals spoke about the need to make the meetings of the College of Cardinals more significant on the occasion of Consistories, and to promote Christian initiation and ongoing formation as authentic missionary acts.

The martyrs of the faith were recalled, especially in those lands where Christians suffer persecution or are deprived of religious freedom. Among the pastoral emergencies, the commitment to decisively tackle climate change, recognized as a global and ecclesial challenge, was also reiterated.

The Cardinals reflected again on the date for the celebration of Easter, the Council of Nicaea and ecumenical dialogue.

The Congregation concluded with the reading of an official declaration: an appeal addressed to the parties involved in various international conflicts. The Cardinals invoked a permanent ceasefire and the start of negotiations leading to a just and lasting peace, with respect for human dignity and the common good.

During this morning’s meeting, the annulment of the Fisherman’s Ring and the lead seal was carried out.

Finally, some practical arrangements were made regarding the programme for the Cardinal Electors during the Conclave.

The meeting ended at 12.30. No further General Congregations are scheduled.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 06, 2025 07:53Cardinals and Bishops
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now