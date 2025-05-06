12th and last General Congregation of Cardinals: Francis’ reforms and the new Pope’s vocation to communion

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.06.2025).- On the morning of Tuesday, May 6, the last congregation of the cardinals was held. It began at 9:00 a.m., as usual, with a moment of prayer.

There were 173 Cardinals present, of whom 130 were Electors. There were 26 contributions, dealing with multiple topics.

Among the main themes that emerged was the reaffirmation that many of the reforms promoted by Pope Francis need to be continued: the fight against abuse, economic transparency, reorganization of the Curia, synodality, commitment to peace and care for creation. The responsibility of the Church in these areas is deeply felt and shared.

A central theme of the reflection was that of communion, indicated as an essential vocation for the new Pontiff. The profile of a shepherd Pope, a teacher of humanity, capable of embodying the face of a Samaritan Church, close to the needs and wounds of humanity, was outlined. In times marked by wars, violence and strong polarization, a strong need is felt for a spiritual guide who offers mercy, synodality and hope.

Some contributions also dealt with questions of a canonical nature, reflecting on the power of the Pope.

The theme of divisions within the Church and in society, and the way in which the Cardinals are called to exercise their role in relation to the Papacy, was addressed.

Mention was made of the World Day of the Poor, to be held on the Sunday before the solemnity of Christ the King; it was emphasized that these two events can be interpreted in relation to each other, recognizing the living presence of Christ in the poor and recalling that the true kingship of the Gospel is manifested in service.

The Cardinals spoke about the need to make the meetings of the College of Cardinals more significant on the occasion of Consistories, and to promote Christian initiation and ongoing formation as authentic missionary acts.

The martyrs of the faith were recalled, especially in those lands where Christians suffer persecution or are deprived of religious freedom. Among the pastoral emergencies, the commitment to decisively tackle climate change, recognized as a global and ecclesial challenge, was also reiterated.

The Cardinals reflected again on the date for the celebration of Easter, the Council of Nicaea and ecumenical dialogue.

The Congregation concluded with the reading of an official declaration: an appeal addressed to the parties involved in various international conflicts. The Cardinals invoked a permanent ceasefire and the start of negotiations leading to a just and lasting peace, with respect for human dignity and the common good.

During this morning’s meeting, the annulment of the Fisherman’s Ring and the lead seal was carried out.

Finally, some practical arrangements were made regarding the programme for the Cardinal Electors during the Conclave.

The meeting ended at 12.30. No further General Congregations are scheduled.

