7th General Congregation of Cardinals: economy, vocations, synodality and Vatican City topics discussed

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 04.30.2025).- On the morning of Wednesday, April 30, the seventh General Congregation of the College of Cardinals was held in the new hall of the Synod in Vatican City as part of the preparation for the Conclave. It began at 9:00 a.m. and opened with a moment of prayer.

It was attended by 181 participants, including 124 Cardinal electors.

In the first part of the morning, the work focused in particular on the Holy See’s economic and financial situation. Cardinal Reinhard Marx, coordinator of the Council for the Economy, presented an up-to-date overview of the existing challenges and critical issues, offering proposals geared towards sustainability and reiterating the importance of the economic structures continuing to provide stable support to the mission of the Papacy.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, chair of the Committee for Investments, spoke on the Committee’s role and activities. Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, chair of the Supervisory Commission of Cardinals of the Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR) offered a reflection on the Institute’s current situation

Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, L.C., president emeritus of the Governorate of Vatican City State, then provided some details regarding the Governorate, with reference also to some renovation works involving buildings of the State and the support provided to the Apostolic See.

Finally, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, Apostolic Almoner, spoke about the commitment of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity.

During the second part of the session, the letter to the People of God, published this morning, was read out.

This was followed by fourteen contributions from members of the assembly. Among the themes considered, a reflection on the ecclesiology of the People of God, with particular reference to the suffering caused by polarization within the Church and the divisions in society, was highlighted. The value of synodality, lived in close connection with episcopal collegiality, as an expression of differentiated co-responsibility, was recalled several times.

The issue of priestly and religious vocations was addressed on several occasions, considered in relation to the spiritual and pastoral renewal of the Church. Several speeches made explicit reference to the documents of the Second Vatican Council, especially the apostolic constitutions Lumen Gentium and Gaudium et Spes.

Evangelization was discussed, with insistence on the necessary coherence between the proclamation of the Gospel and the concrete witness of Christian life.

The Congregation concluded at 12.30 with the Regina Coeli prayer.

The next Congregation will be held on Friday 2 May at 9.00.

