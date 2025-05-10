Mission
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV made a stop at the Marian Basilica of Saint Mary Major Photo: Vatican Media

[PHOTO GALLERY] Leo XIV at the tomb of Pope Francis

At the conclusion of the visit in the Pauline Chapel, Leo XIV visited the tomb of Pope Francis, before which he stopped to pray and on which he placed a white rose.

mayo 10, 2025
(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.10.2025).- At the conclusion of his visit to the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Genazzano, Pope Leo XIV made a stop at the Marian Basilica of Saint Mary Major to pray before the image of the Virgin Salus Populi Romani.

After his time in the Pauline Chapel, Leo XIV visited the tomb of Pope Francis, where he paused to pray and placed a white rose. Finally, the Pope stopped to pray before the image of Mary, Queen of Peace—the statue before which Pope Francis prayed the Rosary at the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine, asking for peace.

mayo 10, 2025
