The Holy Father received the Prelate of Opus Dei, Msgr. Fernando Ocáriz, in an audience

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.14.2025).- This morning, the Holy Father Leo XIV received in audience the Prelate of Opus Dei, Msgr. Fernando Ocáriz, accompanied by his auxiliary vicar, Msgr. Mariano Fazio. It was a brief meeting in which the Pope expressed his closeness and affection.

Among other topics, the Holy Father asked about the current study of the Statutes of the Prelature and listened with great interest to the explanations given to him. At the end of the audience, the Pope referred to the feasts of Our Lady celebrated on the day of his election. In a familiar atmosphere of trust, Pope Leo XIV gave the Prelate and the auxiliary vicar his paternal blessing.

