Mission
Hot Topics
Pope Leo XIV’s Coat of Ams Explained by Heraldic Expert
The Holy Father received the Prelate of Opus Dei, Msgr. Fernando Ocáriz, in an audience
Pope asks to define principles, norms, and guidelines for Latin rite priests accompanying Eastern rite Catholics arriving in the West
Revealing finding never before published: the real impact of the abortion pill on women’s health
Pope Leo XIV, Father Dowling, and China
Lion XIV could go to Australia in 2028: Prime Minister has already made the invitation and here’s why
Nigeria, Congo and Mozambique: deadliest countries for any Christian according to new research
Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission: Cardinal Dolan, Bishop Barron appointed members
Supreme Court Allows Trump-Era Ban on Transgender Troops to Take Effect Amid National Debate
Former Swiss Guard’s Thoughts on Election of Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV

the Holy Father Leo XIV received in audience the Prelate of Opus Dei Photo: Vatican Media

The Holy Father received the Prelate of Opus Dei, Msgr. Fernando Ocáriz, in an audience

Pope Leo XIV receives the Prelate of Opus Dei in audience

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 14, 2025 12:03Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.14.2025).- This morning, the Holy Father Leo XIV received in audience the Prelate of Opus Dei, Msgr. Fernando Ocáriz, accompanied by his auxiliary vicar, Msgr. Mariano Fazio. It was a brief meeting in which the Pope expressed his closeness and affection.

Among other topics, the Holy Father asked about the current study of the Statutes of the Prelature and listened with great interest to the explanations given to him. At the end of the audience, the Pope referred to the feasts of Our Lady celebrated on the day of his election. In a familiar atmosphere of trust, Pope Leo XIV gave the Prelate and the auxiliary vicar his paternal blessing.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 14, 2025 12:03Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now