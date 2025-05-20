Mission
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV went to the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls to venerate the tomb of the Apostle Paul Photo: Vatican Media

PHOTO GALLERY: Pope goes to St. Paul’s Basilica to venerate relics of the Apostle

Veneration occurs at the beginning of the pontificate

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.20.2025).- On the afternoon of Tuesday, May 20, Pope Leo XIV went to the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls to venerate the tomb of the Apostle Paul.

Upon his arrival, the Holy Father was received by the Abbot and the Archpriest of the Basilica. Then, in procession together with the Benedictine monks, he entered the Basilica through the Holy Door and proceeded toward the apse. Upon reaching the altar, Pope Leo XIV descended to venerate the tomb of St. Paul.

Afterward, the Holy Father addressed those present to introduce the reading of a passage from the Letter of St. Paul to the Romans. Then, following a brief moment of silence, he approached the altar to venerate the relic of the Apostle.

At the end, after imparting the apostolic blessing, the Pope took his leave and returned to the Vatican. Below is a photo gallery:

