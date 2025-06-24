PHOTO GALLERY: Islamist attack on church in Syria leaves 30 dead

(ZENIT News / Damascus, 06.24.2025).- A Sunday evening liturgy turned into a scene of horror on June 22 in Damascus, as a suicide bomber attacked the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Elias, killing over 30 people and injuring nearly a hundred. It was the most devastating assault on a Christian place of worship in Syria in years, rekindling old fears among the country’s vulnerable religious minorities and casting doubt on the ability of Syria’s transitional government to ensure basic security.

The attacker entered the church during the vesper service, opened fire on the congregation, then detonated an explosive vest amid the chaos. Children were among the casualties. Eyewitnesses described the moment as surreal—»bodies flying,» as one survivor put it. Others recalled the assailant’s covered face and the eerie silence before the explosion.

The attack, which took place in the Dweil’a district—a neighborhood long known for its Christian population—has left the community reeling. The Patriarchate of Antioch, which oversees the Greek Orthodox Church in the region, called it “a shameful act by the treacherous hand of sin” and demanded that authorities assume “full responsibility” for what it described as a gross violation of the sanctity of churches.

So far, no group has definitively claimed responsibility. While the interim government was quick to point fingers at the Islamic State (ISIS), a shadowy group called Saraya Ansar al-Sunnah later posted an unverified claim of authorship. That group, largely unknown until recently, is believed to operate across Syria and Lebanon and claims affiliation with remnants of the Assad-era apparatus.

The Syrian Interior Ministry, still in the early stages of its investigation, suggested the attack bears the hallmarks of an ISIS operation. However, many observers have cautioned against drawing conclusions too hastily. “This is as much a crisis of governance as it is an act of terrorism,” said a diplomatic source in Damascus, speaking anonymously. “There is no real security structure anymore. There are young men policing the streets who only a few months ago were part of armed militias.”

In the aftermath of Assad’s downfall in late 2024, the power vacuum has yet to be filled effectively. The interim government, led by former HTS commander Ahmed al-Sharaa, has vowed to protect minorities and maintain national unity, but it remains stretched thin and deeply divided. Much of the civil service was purged in the regime change, including thousands of police and intelligence officers. Some of those dismissed have now returned in unofficial capacities—creating a complex web of loyalties and risks.

The church attack has highlighted those cracks. While leaders like Sharaa have publicly condemned the violence, they have also been accused of prioritizing ideological enforcement—such as Islamic dress codes and alcohol restrictions—over structural security reforms. At the same time, international actors like the EU and Germany continue to weigh support based on the government’s perceived commitment to inclusivity and religious freedom.

The consequences of the bombing extend beyond the immediate loss of life. “We live in uncertainty,” said one Christian resident of Damascus. “Many of us are afraid to attend church now. I don’t know how we’ll celebrate next Sunday.” Clerics such as Father Fadi Ghattas, who witnessed the carnage firsthand, have called for national solidarity, while urging the world to pray for Syria’s Christians.

Reactions from across the region poured in swiftly. Cardinal Bechara Boutros Raï, the Maronite Patriarch of Antioch, condemned the attack as “an atrocity against innocent people and sacred space.” In Jerusalem, the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land issued a rare joint statement, calling the bombing “barbaric” and appealing to Syrian authorities to enforce protection for synagogues, mosques, and churches alike.

Even in grief, some communities responded with extraordinary gestures of unity. In several Syrian cities, Muslims and Christians gathered for joint vigils. Hospitals reported waves of Muslim citizens offering to donate blood for the Christian victims. Social media filled with images of such cross-faith compassion, standing in stark contrast to the day’s violence.

Still, tensions simmer beneath the surface. Reports of possible involvement by Kurdish factions loyal to the old regime, or disaffected Assad loyalists seeking to destabilize the current government, have complicated the narrative. Others fear a resurgence of jihadist groups emboldened by recent regional conflicts from Gaza to Iran.

