Pilgrims from More Than 100 Countries Arrive in Rome for the Jubilee of the Missionary World and the Jubilee of Migrants

(ZENIT News / Rome, 01.10.2025) – On Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5, the Jubilee of the Missionary World and the Jubilee of Migrants will be celebrated simultaneously in Rome. These events are organized in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the Dicastery for Evangelization, Section for First Evangelization and New Particular Churches.

Jubilee of the Missionary World

The Jubilee event, in which pilgrims from approximately 100 countries will participate, is especially dedicated to all lay and religious missionaries, pastoral workers in mission, fidei donum, and various organizations linked to the missionary world.

Among the most represented countries, in addition to Italy, are the United States, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, France, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, the Philippines, India, and Canada. Delegations from Zambia, Lesotho, China, Costa Rica, Madagascar, and Mauritius will also be present.

The Jubilee will begin on Saturday morning, October 4, with the Jubilee Audience officiated at 10:00 a.m. by the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, in St. Peter’s Square. All pilgrims arriving in Rome for the Jubilee are invited to attend. In the afternoon, between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m., participants will enjoy a pilgrimage to the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica. From 5:00 to 6:45 p.m., the International Missionary Meeting, entitled «Mission ad Gentes Today: Toward New Horizons,» will be held at the Pontifical Urban University (Via Urbano VIII, 16), organized by the Dicastery for Evangelization, Section for First Evangelization and New Particular Churches, and the Pontifical Mission Societies.

Following the meeting, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., the national groups are invited to celebrate the Vigil Mass for the Missions in various Vatican churches: Santa Maria delle Fornaci (English); San Lorenzo in Piscibus (French); the Major Chapel of the Urban College (Spanish); and the Chapel of the International Center for Missionary Animation (Portuguese/German/Chinese). The Mass will be celebrated in Italian in the Chapel of the Casa «Dono de Maria» at Via del Sano Uffizio, 9/a (7:30 p.m.) and in the Church of Santa Maria in Traspontina (7:00 p.m.).

At 9:00 p.m., the Solemn International Missionary Rosary will be recited in St. Peter’s Square, to which all are invited to take part.

On Sunday, October 5, at 10:30 a.m., pilgrims will participate in the Holy Mass presided over by Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter’s Square. In the afternoon, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the «Festival of Peoples» will be held in the Gardens of Castel Sant’Angelo. This artistic event, open to all, is entitled «Migrants and Missionaries of Hope Among Peoples.» His Eminence Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, Section for First Evangelization and New Particular Churches, and other Superiors of the same Curial Institution will be present.

Jubilee of Migrants

This special Jubilee event will be attended by 10,000 migrant workers from approximately 95 countries and will be dedicated to all migrants, especially those from Italy, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain, the Philippines, Germany, Portugal, India, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, El Salvador, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Albania, Romania, Madagascar, Egypt, Togo, Cape Verde, and Mauritius. The Jubilee will also begin on Saturday morning, October 4, with the Jubilee Audience, presided over at 10:00 a.m. by Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter’s Square. It will continue in the afternoon, between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., with the pilgrimage to the Holy Door in St. Peter’s Basilica.

On Sunday, October 5, at 10:30 a.m., pilgrims will participate in the Mass presided over by Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter’s Square. The Jubilee will conclude in the afternoon with the «Festival of the Peoples» on the theme «Migrants and Missionaries of Peace Among the Peoples.»

The event, organized by various Catholic organizations working with and for migrants, refugees, and the missionary world, is promoted by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the Dicastery for Evangelization, Section for First Evangelization and New Particular Churches. It will be an afternoon of music, testimonies, and performances with migrants, missionaries, and artists from around the world, including, for example, the Latin Indigenous Community of Rome, the Filipino youth group Sorirang from Korea, the International School for Migrants in Rome, and the PeruFolk Cultural Association. This celebration unites the reality of migration with the missionary world, an expression of a welcoming Church. Admission to the event, which will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Gardens of Castel Sant’Angelo, is free and open to all. A preview of the celebration will be offered starting at 2:30 p.m. The event will feature presenters of various nationalities: Italian, Afghan, Polish, and Indian. His Eminence Cardinal Fabio Baggio, C.S., Under-Secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, and Superiors of the Dicastery for Evangelization, Section for First Evangelization and New Particular Churches, will be present at the event.