Local Church

United States Episcopal Conference Photo: Vatican News

U.S. Bishops to Vote for Chairmen-elect of Six Standing Committees at Plenary Assembly in November

Elections for USCCB president and vice president are also taking place at this meeting; should any of the candidates for committee chairmanship be elected to fill to a higher office, the bishops’ Committee on Priorities and Plans will convene to nominate a new candidate for that committee

(ZENIT News / Washington, 10.07.2025).- The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will be voting for chairmen-elect for six standing committees during the 2025 Plenary Assembly in November.

Each bishop elected will serve for one year as the chairman-elect of the respective committee before beginning a three-year term at the conclusion of the bishops’ 2026 Plenary Assembly.

The following bishops were nominated (listed under committee in alphabetical order):

COMMITTEE ON CANONICAL AFFAIRS AND CHURCH GOVERNANCE

  • Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob, Archdiocese of Milwaukee
  • Bishop Edward M. Lohse, Diocese of Kalamazoo

COMMITTEE ON ECUMENICAL AND INTERRELIGIOUS AFFAIRS

  • Bishop Daniel J. Felton, Diocese of Duluth
  • Bishop Peter L. Smith, auxiliary bishop, Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon

COMMITTEE ON EVANGELIZATION AND CATECHESIS

  • Bishop Earl K. Fernandes, Diocese of Columbus
  • Bishop William A. Wack, CSC, Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee

COMMITTEE ON INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE AND PEACE

  • Archbishop Borys Gudziak, Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia
  • Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger, Archdiocese of Detroit

COMMITTEE ON PROTECTION OF CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE

  • Bishop John P. Dolan, Diocese of Phoenix
  • Bishop Mark O’Connell, auxiliary bishop, Archdiocese of Boston

COMMITTEE FOR RELIGIOUS LIBERTY

  • Archbishop Alexander K. Sample, Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon
  • Bishop Michael J. Sis, Diocese of San Angelo

