U.S. Bishops to Vote for Chairmen-elect of Six Standing Committees at Plenary Assembly in November

(ZENIT News / Washington, 10.07.2025).- The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will be voting for chairmen-elect for six standing committees during the 2025 Plenary Assembly in November.

Each bishop elected will serve for one year as the chairman-elect of the respective committee before beginning a three-year term at the conclusion of the bishops’ 2026 Plenary Assembly.

The following bishops were nominated (listed under committee in alphabetical order):

COMMITTEE ON CANONICAL AFFAIRS AND CHURCH GOVERNANCE

Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob, Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Bishop Edward M. Lohse, Diocese of Kalamazoo

COMMITTEE ON ECUMENICAL AND INTERRELIGIOUS AFFAIRS

Bishop Daniel J. Felton, Diocese of Duluth

Bishop Peter L. Smith, auxiliary bishop, Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon

COMMITTEE ON EVANGELIZATION AND CATECHESIS

Bishop Earl K. Fernandes, Diocese of Columbus

Bishop William A. Wack, CSC, Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee

COMMITTEE ON INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE AND PEACE

Archbishop Borys Gudziak, Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia

Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger, Archdiocese of Detroit

COMMITTEE ON PROTECTION OF CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE

Bishop John P. Dolan, Diocese of Phoenix

Bishop Mark O’Connell, auxiliary bishop, Archdiocese of Boston

COMMITTEE FOR RELIGIOUS LIBERTY

Archbishop Alexander K. Sample, Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon

Bishop Michael J. Sis, Diocese of San Angelo

Elections for USCCB president and vice president are also taking place at this meeting; should any of the candidates for committee chairmanship be elected to fill to a higher office, the bishops’ Committee on Priorities and Plans will convene to nominate a new candidate for that committee.

