U.S. Bishops to Vote for Chairmen-elect of Six Standing Committees at Plenary Assembly in November

(ZENIT News / Washington, 10.07.2025).- The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will be voting for chairmen-elect for six standing committees during the 2025 Plenary Assembly in November.
Each bishop elected will serve for one year as the chairman-elect of the respective committee before beginning a three-year term at the conclusion of the bishops’ 2026 Plenary Assembly.
The following bishops were nominated (listed under committee in alphabetical order):
COMMITTEE ON CANONICAL AFFAIRS AND CHURCH GOVERNANCE
- Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob, Archdiocese of Milwaukee
- Bishop Edward M. Lohse, Diocese of Kalamazoo
COMMITTEE ON ECUMENICAL AND INTERRELIGIOUS AFFAIRS
- Bishop Daniel J. Felton, Diocese of Duluth
- Bishop Peter L. Smith, auxiliary bishop, Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon
COMMITTEE ON EVANGELIZATION AND CATECHESIS
- Bishop Earl K. Fernandes, Diocese of Columbus
- Bishop William A. Wack, CSC, Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee
COMMITTEE ON INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE AND PEACE
- Archbishop Borys Gudziak, Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia
- Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger, Archdiocese of Detroit
COMMITTEE ON PROTECTION OF CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE
- Bishop John P. Dolan, Diocese of Phoenix
- Bishop Mark O’Connell, auxiliary bishop, Archdiocese of Boston
COMMITTEE FOR RELIGIOUS LIBERTY
- Archbishop Alexander K. Sample, Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon
- Bishop Michael J. Sis, Diocese of San Angelo
Elections for USCCB president and vice president are also taking place at this meeting; should any of the candidates for committee chairmanship be elected to fill to a higher office, the bishops’ Committee on Priorities and Plans will convene to nominate a new candidate for that committee.
