Mission
Hot Topics
Vatican announces date of its second report on protection against abuse
Spanish Catholic priest found guilty of hate speech for telling the truth about Islam
U.S. Bishops to Vote for Chairmen-elect of Six Standing Committees at Plenary Assembly in November
USA: FDA Approval of Generic Abortion Drug “Jarring and Contradictory,” Says Bishop Thomas
What did the Pope say to the Knights of Columbus? Leo XIV receives them in audience
Luxembourg has a new Grand Duke: this is what the Pope said in his message on the day of his coronation
Tehran: Confessions, torture and prison. New sentences for Christian converts
The Carmelite Order held its General Chapter: these are its new leaders
Two years after October 7: interview with the Vatican Secretary of State on Hamas terrorism and the massacre in Gaza
Leo XIV overturns Pope Francis’ decision and restructures Vatican finances under one principle: shared responsibility
Local Church, Pro Life

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Photo: Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press

USA: FDA Approval of Generic Abortion Drug “Jarring and Contradictory,” Says Bishop Thomas

Responding to reports last week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved an additional generic for the abortion drug, mifepristone

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
octubre 07, 2025 10:07Local Church, Pro Life
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Washington, 10.07.2025).- “It is jarring and contradictory that, at the same time that the Food and Drug Administration is conducting a much-needed review of the supposed safety of the abortion pill for women, it is nonetheless approving a new generic for this deadly drug,” said Bishop Daniel E. Thomas, chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

Responding to reports last week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved an additional generic for the abortion drug, mifepristone, Bishop Thomas continued, “The FDA took shortcuts in originally approving and loosening protocols for mifepristone, which enabled the killing of more children and placed the health of more women in danger. Even if it eventually had to be approved as a generic version of the same drug, to do so now and make it more available before a recently-announced safety study can be completed and potentially save lives, is a shocking inconsistency. Mothers in need and their preborn children deserve better. They deserve the fullest, most authentic care that we can offer in all respects. I pray that the forthcoming review of mifepristone will undo many of these tragic developments and that we may, instead, meet women with hope and meaningful support.”

In July, the USCCB’s Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities joined a letter to the FDA commissioner, submitting a paper by the Catholic Medical Association on the dangers of mifepristone to women, available here.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
octubre 07, 2025 10:07Local Church, Pro Life
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now