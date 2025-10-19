The Awarding of the 2025 Mission Prizes and the Winners: “God Has Given Each Family A Unique and Unrepeatable Mission”

(Zenit News / Spain, 10.19.2025) The 13th Edition of the Mission Awards took place at Madrid’s Francisco de Vitoria University on October 16. The gala was held in a festive atmosphere and attended by more than 100 people.

Mission magazine, the most widely read free subscription publication among Catholic families in Spain, awarded eight initiatives and personalities at this event: the Saint Raymond Nonnatus parish in Vallecas, Pablo and Lola’s family, Mar Dorrio, the Nartex Association, sisters Ana and Casilda Finat, the Zavala Gasset family, Father Salvador Romero Abuin (parish priest of Paiporta during the DANA hurricane), and the “Yes to Life” March. At the beginning of the event, the Rector of Francisco de Vitoria University, Daniel Sada, emphasized that the magazine «is one of those stories that are worthwhile. And it is worthwhile because of the number of stories of light that Mission enables us to know and that, on a day like today, is concentrated on a few award winners who represent that light.»

Later, Isabel Molina Estrada, Director of Mission, spoke and recalled how «dominant ideologies have led men and women to lose sight of the highest vocation to which they are called.» And she made a powerful appeal: «God has given each one of us, each family, a mission. What we do not do for Him in quotas of sacrifice, prayer, work, and dedication, no one will do. Your mission and that of your family is unique and unrepeatable!»

The first winners were Pablo and Lola, a couple from Madrid, parents of six children, three of whom are adopted and have special needs. «Not every day is easy, but every day is a gift from God. We are the Lord’s favourites, who fills us and empowers us,» Lola asserted. Visibly moved, she added, «For what the world can be a scandal and what no one wants in their life plans, He has made us a fulfilling marriage.»

The second award was received by Father José Manuel Horcajo, parish priest of Saint Raymond Nonnatus in Vallecas, a parish that exemplifies how to help the needy while also evangelizing. He pointed out that the parish’s motto is: «A Poor Man Comes In, a Saint Comes Out.» He emphasized that the poor who come to their doors later leave as apostles and missionaries. «They come to the soup kitchen and to the 40 projects we have underway and leave converted. They come asking and leave saying: ‘I want to help, I want to give of myself, I want to be in communion,'» he added.

The third prize went to Mar Dorrio (@whynottwelve), a mother of 12, writer, and speaker whose experience has helped thousands of Catholic families with their children’s education. «I’m from Ferrol, and when you’re born there, you know that behind or in front of a very large ship, there’s a tugboat. It has a low profile, going unnoticed, but that tugboat has strength, it has security, it always has the bow and the right direction. That tugboat in my house is my husband. He’s my great tugboat, and thanks to him, I’m here today,» she said after collecting the award, highlighting the importance of marriage and family.

The fourth prize went to the Nartex Association. Isabel Fernández, its President, described how this group of tireless volunteers has been «showing the Gospel through art in churches and cathedrals in Spain and Europe» for 19 years. She also highlighted the summer projects, the heart of this Association, where numerous young people travel to different locations in Spain and Europe to show visitors the beauty of the churches they contemplate, making them realize that there is much more than stones behind those walls.

The fifth prize went to sisters Ana and Casilda Finat, well-known influencers who, following their conversions, dedicate their social media accounts to talking about God. «The Lord has taught us His wonders and transformed our lives, making them absolutely fun, for God’s ways are fun,» they remarked after receiving the award. They also encouraged those present to share their gifts so that «the light may reach everywhere.»

The sixth award was given to the Zavala Gasset family, who together evangelize through film, audiovisual media, and literature. It all began with the conversion of José María Zavala, the father of the family, a well-known journalist and writer, who from that moment on decided to dedicate himself and the rest of his family to evangelization. «The Lord gives you so much. He is the Truth, and He gives us a hundredfold, even here on earth,» he affirmed as he received the award with his wife, Paloma, and their children, Borja and Inés. He added, «With God’s strength, we continue forward so that the Lord may act, despite us, and may do good for many souls.»

The seventh award was collected by Father Salvador Romero Abuín, parish priest of Saint Raymond Nonnatus parish in Paiporta during the DANA (National Hurricane) that devastated this and many other towns in eastern Spain. Upon receiving the award, the priest explained that «Providence began to manifest itself from the very first moment» and that, although it was «like a horror movie,» it was also «an experience of authentic blessings, many miracles, and truly scandalous evidence that God is always present.» Before concluding, he recalled that although he had received the award, he «would have done absolutely nothing if it hadn’t been for the overwhelming support of so many people» who volunteered to help their fellow man, allowing them to experience «how good God is and that no one can beat Him in generosity.»

The final award went to the “Yes to Life» March, which brings together more than 500 associations and brings thousands of people to the streets each year in defense of the dignity of all human life. Alicia Latorre recalled that official statistics alone show that more than three million babies have been prevented from being born in Spain due to abortion, a figure that in reality is much higher. This is what has united so many associations to «develop the culture of life, to show that each life is unique and unrepeatable, and to show the truth, because they have tried to distort it, showing evil as a blessing and with nonsense that goes against science, conscience, and common sense.»

Before concluding the ceremony, Father Javier Cereceda LC, Territorial Director of the Legionaries of Christ in Spain, encouraged those present to allow the Holy Spirit to act in their lives. He added, «The award winners show that the Lord wants and can act through you, and this is a miracle of hope. In this world that needs this light of hope, you show that you can believe that the Holy Spirit wants to act in you.»

With more than 50,000 subscribers throughout Spain, Mission has become the most widely read magazine among Spanish Catholic families. Associated with the Francisco de Vitoria University, the Legionaries of Christ Movement, and the Legionaries of Christ, it is a generalist, quarterly publication of Catholic inspiration, aimed at families, and 100 percent free.