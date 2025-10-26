Türkiye Labels Christians as ‘National Security Threats’ to Justify Mass Expulsions

(ZENIT News / Warsaw, 10.26.2025).- Speaking at the OSCE Warsaw Human Dimension Conference, Lidia Rieder, Legal Officer for ADF International warned that the government of Türkiye is systematically targeting Christians under the guise of “national security,” expelling hundreds of foreign believers and leaving local congregations without spiritual leadership.

“Türkiye’s labeling of peaceful Christian residents as ‘security threats’ is a clear misuse of law and an attack on freedom of religion or belief,” said Rieder, referencing the landmark case Wiest v. Türkiye currently before the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR). “When governments manipulate administrative or immigration systems to exclude people based solely on their faith, it undermines both the rule of law and the very principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence that the OSCE was founded to protect.”

Christians Expelled Under ‘Security’ Codes

Since 2020, more than 200 foreign Christian workers and their families—affecting roughly 350 individuals—have been expelled from Türkiye, many of whom had lived there for decades. The Ministry of Interior has assigned these individuals so-called “security codes” such as N-82 and G-87, effectively banning their re-entry and classifying them as national security threats.

Between December 2024 and January 2025 alone, at least 35 new codes were reportedly issued against foreign Christians. These actions have deprived many Protestant congregations of pastoral leadership and disrupted religious life across the country.

ADF International is currently supporting over 30 legal cases on behalf of Christians challenging the arbitrary bans before the European Court of Human Rights and the Turkish courts.

Legal Double Standards and Discrimination

While Türkiye’s Constitution enshrines freedom of religion and conscience, government practice tells a different story. Entry bans and deportations have increasingly been used as tools to silence foreign Christian workers, while theological training remains heavily restricted—the historic Halki Seminary remains closed, and Protestant seminaries continue to be denied legal status. At the same time, Bible education is prohibited even as Islamic theological courses are freely permitted under state oversight. Church properties also face unjust restrictions, with congregations such as the Bursa Protestant community being forced out of long-standing places of worship. Taken together, these practices reveal a pattern of systemic discrimination against Christians in clear violation of Articles 9 and 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights and Türkiye’s own constitutional guarantees.

A Litmus Test for Religious Freedom

The forthcoming Wiest v. Türkiye judgment is expected to set a crucial precedent for the protection of religious freedom in Europe and beyond. Mr. Wiest, a U.S. citizen who had resided legally in Türkiye for over 30 years, was banned from returning without evidence of wrongdoing. His case represents the growing number of believers punished for peacefully practicing their faith.

“Freedom of religion cannot exist if believers live under threat of expulsion for practicing their faith,” added Rieder. “The OSCE and its participating States have pledged to promote tolerance and non-discrimination. These commitments must be upheld not only in word, but in action.”

ADF International Calls for Action

In her speech on behalf of ADF International, Rieder urged participating States to take concrete steps to uphold their commitments to freedom of religion and belief. This includes ensuring the full implementation of OSCE and international obligations on religious tolerance, preventing the misuse of administrative and security systems to marginalize or expel religious minorities, and guaranteeing accountability as well as effective legal remedies for victims of discrimination. The organization also calls for the immediate lifting of discriminatory bans and security codes that target individuals solely on the basis of their Christian faith, emphasizing that genuine tolerance requires not only words of commitment but measurable action to protect the rights of all believers.

Despite constitutional guarantees of religious freedom, Türkiye’s growing religious nationalism has led to systematic restrictions on minority religious communities. Christians face barriers to worship, education, and leadership, as well as ongoing state surveillance and deportation campaigns.

ADF International continues to advocate for the rights of Christians in Türkiye and worldwide, defending the principle that freedom of religion is the foundation of every free society.

