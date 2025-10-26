“They Took Our Children”: Christian Parents Bring Sweden Before European Court of Human Rights After Almost 3 Years’ Separation from Daughters

(ZENIT News / Strasbourg, 10.26.2025).- Daniel and Bianca Samson have filed a case against Sweden at the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR). ADF International serves on their legal team. The parents are seeking justice to regain custody of their daughters claiming a severe violation of their parental rights.

The two eldest daughters of the Christian couple were seized by Swedish child protection services after the eldest made a false report at school—triggered by her parents’ refusal to allow her a mobile phone and the use of makeup—a claim she later retracted, but nonetheless prompted allegations of “religious extremism” from the state.

The couple of Romanian origin, who had been residing in Sweden for close to a decade, claim that Swedish authorities have since ignored the best interests of their children by refusing to reunite the family—even after the only allegations were dropped and prosecutors found no evidence of abuse. The case raises serious concerns about delays, overreach, and possible discrimination against Christians in Sweden’s child welfare system. The state has cited the family’s regular attendance at church three times a week to corroborate accusations of “religious extremism,” despite the fact that this simply reflects their religious beliefs and is a protected action under international human rights law.

The Samsons currently are only allowed one supervised visit per month. This is complicated by the fact that the girls are placed in different foster care homes far away from each other.

Fully cleared but not reunited

“Despite a full investigation that cleared Mr. and Mrs. Samson of any abuse, Swedish authorities have prolonged this family’s suffering and have still not allowed the children to go home, including keeping the daughters separate from each other. It is tragic—and unacceptable—that a child who recanted her allegations and yearns to be home remains separated from her family, resulting in extended and severe mental distress.”

“The element of religious discrimination is also unmistakable in this case. The state labeled the family as religious extremists solely because of their active practice of their Christian faith.”

“We trust that the European Court of Human Rights will order the family’s reunification, uphold the parents’ right to direct their daughters’ upbringing in their home, and affirm the children’s right to be cared for by their parents,” Morales Sancho concluded.”

Temporary foster care became indefinite separation

In December 2022, Sweden’s child protection services removed the couple’s two eldest daughters—Sara (11) and Tiana (10) — after a false allegation of abuse was made at school. Although Sara quickly retracted the allegation and prosecutors closed the investigation absent any evidence, the children remain separated from their parents. The Samsons initially agreed to temporary foster care to allow for the inquiry, but despite their cooperation, authorities later refused reunification and moved to suspend their parental rights. When the abuse allegations collapsed, child protection services instead accused the parents of being “religious extremists,” citing their refusal to let the girls wear make-up and the family’s regular attendance at church three times a week.

Since June 2023, Sara and Tiana have been moved through at least three separate foster placements and have been kept apart from each other. Between January and June 2024, the parents attended a mandatory parenting training, all while taking care of their other five children. Upon completion, the social services’ course instructors (two therapists) certified Daniel and Bianca’s capacity and fitness for parenting. Despite this, Sara and Tiana were still not returned to them.

Sara, who has recanted her initial claims, has consistently expressed a profound longing to return home. Tragically, her health has declined significantly while in the state’s care. She now battles severe physical and mental health issues and, according to their parents, both girls have attempted suicide.

Parent’s efforts for reunification denied

Having exhausted every avenue of legal appeal in Sweden—including the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the case in March 2025—the Samsons also were denied their request to move the girls into the custody of the child foster care system in their home country, Romania. Meanwhile, Daniel Samson has advocated before Romanian parliamentarians and engaged Romanian media in support of his family’s right to reunification.

“We are bringing this case to the European Court of Human Rights because all domestic remedies have failed to restore our parental rights,” Daniel Samson said. “We love our children. We trusted Sweden to protect them—and when the truth emerged, we expected our daughters to come home. Yet they remain away from us, and their mental health continues to deteriorate.”

Parents discriminated for their religious practices

In court proceedings, the Swedish state’s lawyer accused the parents of religious extremism because they limited their daughters’ use of phones, makeup, and certain clothing, and regularly attended church events.

The parents’ legal team argued that these actions reflect their family values and religious beliefs and are protected under international human rights law. They cited rulings from the European Court of Human Rights, which affirm that such family decisions are part of private life and protected by the right to religious freedom (Articles 8 and 9 ECHR).

Systemic violations in child protection systems across Europe

Across Europe, serious concerns have emerged about child protection services, particularly in Norway (Barnevernet), Sweden, and the Netherlands, where families have fled state intervention, such as in the case of a Dutch family seeking refuge in Poland. The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has repeatedly condemned several states—including Spain, Portugal, Italy, Croatia, and Romania—for systemic violations in family separation and child welfare cases. Notably, in the landmark Van Slooten v. the Netherlands (2025), Strand Lobben v. Norway (2019) and R.M.S. v. Spain (2013) cases, the Court found that national authorities had overstepped their authority, sometimes even ignoring ECtHR judgments altogether. These cases expose a troubling pattern of overreach and lack of accountability in European child protection systems.

