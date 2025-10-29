United States to Exhibit Largest Collection of Vatican Treasures Outside Europe

(ZENIT News / Minnesota, October 29, 2025) – The Archdiocese of Minneapolis-Saint Paul announced the exhibition of the largest collection of papal memorabilia, belonging to Father Richard Kunst, who has assembled «artistic pieces with old-world craftsmanship,» as well as «papal utensils that reveal the humanity behind their leaders.»

The exhibition will be presented at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, from January 10 to February 1, 2026. Father Kunst works to gather objects that show people the workings of the Catholic Church, appreciate the Papacy, and share the beauty of faith. The collection allows for a closer look at the Popes and the Vatican. Father Kunst believes that one cannot love what one knows little about.

The statement from the Archdiocese of Minneapolis-Saint Paul on October 13 reported that the exhibition will cover 1,765 square meters.

Father Richard’s Vatican Unveiled collection has great historical value, even for non-Catholics. One example is the objects used by Pope John Paul II, which reveal his new approach to world politics and which influenced the course of recent history.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda commented in the October 13 statement that it will be a «very special celebration: the 175th anniversary of the Archdiocese of Minneapolis-Saint Paul.» He explained that «it is a special display of the largest collection of papal and other objects outside of Vatican City, home of the Catholic Church.»

The collection will display 300 items, including Pope Pius XII’s radio microphone, his papal ring, and an extremely rare historical uniform of the Swiss Guard.

Father Kunst began the collection by gathering presidential autographs, but eventually sold that collection and focused on papal artifacts: “I continue my search for rare and unique ancient papal items, from documents to papal vestments.”

Father Kunst’s work progressed gradually: «I contacted several manuscript dealers throughout Europe and was able to acquire excellent items at very good prices.» The priest continues his search for papal objects of significant value.

Those wishing to browse Father Kunst’s website and view items from the collection can do so at Papal Artifacts – The Collection of Papal Artifacts.