The president and vice president were elected from a slate of 10 nominees. Photo: USCCB

From Oklahoma and Brownsville: these are the new bishops chosen to lead the US episcopate

The president and vice president were elected from a slate of 10 nominees

(ZENIT News / Baltimore, 11.11.2025).- The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is meeting in Baltimore this week for their plenary assembly. On the morning of Tuesday, November 11, Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, was elected as Conference president, and Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville was elected as Conference vice president. They succeed Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, the Archbishop for the Military Services, USA, and Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, who are concluding their terms as Conference president and vice president, respectively.

The president and vice president were elected from a slate of 10 nominees. Archbishop Coakley was elected president with 128-109 votes over Bishop Flores in a runoff on the third ballot. In the vote for vice president, Bishop Flores was elected vice president on the first ballot from the remaining nine candidates. Both bishops will assume their respective new offices for a three-year term after the adjournment of the plenary assembly on Thursday.

Archbishop Coakley currently serves as Conference secretary, a position he has held since 2022 when he was elected to complete the term left vacant when Archbishop Broglio, who had been serving as Conference secretary was elected as president. Archbishop Coakley was then re-elected to serve a full three-year term as Conference secretary through November 2027. The bishops will vote tomorrow for a Conference secretary to complete the term that will be vacant as a result of Archbishop Coakley assuming the presidency.

