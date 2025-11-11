Here you can watch the new documentary about Pope Leo XIV released by the Vatican for free

(ZENIT News / Rome, 11.11.2025).- Six months after the election of Pope Leo XIV, Vatican Radio – Vatican News released Leo from Chicago, a documentary that traces the history, family roots, studies, and Augustinian vocation of Robert Francis Prevost in his native land, the United States. The journey begins with his childhood in Dolton, through the memories of his brothers Louis and John, and continues through schools and universities, communities and parishes, featuring the testimonies of religious men and women, teachers, classmates, and lifelong friends.

“Leo from Chicago” follows the documentary “Leo of Peru”, released last June, which focused on the future Pontiff’s years of mission in the South American country. It is a production of the Editorial Directorate of the Dicastery for Communication.

The documentary can be viewed below:

