US Democrats and Republicans Approve Resolution Condemning Evils of Socialism

(ZENIT News / Washington, D.C., 12.03. 2025) – The US House of Representatives passed a Resolution, introduced by Republican Representative Maria Elvira Salazar, condemning the horrors of Socialism. The Resolution was approved, on November 21, by 285 votes in favour, to 98 against, and two abstentions.

The Resolution details that Socialist ideology «has repeatedly caused mass famines and murders, and the death of more than 1 billion people worldwide.» It reaffirms that these policies are incompatible with the founding principles of the United States.

Maria Elvira Salazar is the daughter of Cuban immigrants who fled Fidel Castro’s Communist regime. Her proposal received 86 Democratic votes in favor.

The Resolution details crimes committed by Socialist regimes in the Soviet Union, China, Cambodia, North Korea, Honduras, Cuba, and Venezuela. It also points out the effects they have produced: famine, repression, death, economic ruin, and the loss of individual freedoms. The approved document states that: «Socialist ideology requires a concentration of power that, time and again, has led to Communist regimes, totalitarian governments, and brutal dictatorships.»

The measure identifies Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Pol Pot, Kim Jong II, Kim Jong-Un, Daniel Ortega, Hugo Chávez, and Nicolás Maduro as men who committed some of the greatest crimes in history as part of their Socialist ideology.

It includes a quote from Thomas Jefferson: «To take from one man, because his own industry and that of his parents are thought to have been excessive, and to give it to others whose parents have not exercised the same industry and skill, is to arbitrarily violate the first principle of association, the guarantee to each one the free exercise of his industry and of the fruits thereof.»

The Resolution also cites James Madison, who said that «it is not a just government, nor is property secure under it, when the property which a man has in his personal security and liberty is violated by arbitrary confiscations of one class of citizens for the service of the rest.»

It emphasizes that «the United States was founded on the belief in the honesty of the individual, which is fundamentally and necessarily opposed to the collectivist system of Socialism in all its forms.»

Donald Trump called New York City Mayor Zohfran Mamdani a Communist. The resolution was issued on the same day that Mamdani visited the White House.