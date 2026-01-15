Sacred Spaces Under Strain: A Wave of Attacks Jolts Catholic Parishes on NY

(ZENIT News / Nueva York, 01.15.2026).- A series of unsettling incidents at Catholic churches on Staten Island, NY, has prompted renewed calls for security measures and closer coordination between law enforcement and religious leaders, after vandalism and theft disrupted parish life during one of the most sacred moments of the Christian calendar.

Over recent weeks, several Catholic parishes in the New York City borough have been targeted in what state Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton described as “vile” acts of desecration and criminal damage. The most disturbing episode occurred on Christmas Day 2025 at St. Sylvester Church, where a man was caught on security cameras defecating inside the church during the morning Mass. Local reports indicate that the act took place while parishioners were present for the celebration of Christmas, the central feast of the Christian liturgical year.

Father Jacob Thumma, the pastor of St. Sylvester, told local media that the individual appeared to be homeless or mentally disturbed. Rather than responding with anger, the priest expressed sorrow. He said he felt pity for the man and questioned what could have driven someone to commit such an act on a day meant to celebrate joy and peace.

The incidents did not end there. On December 28, an intruder broke into the rectory of St. Roch Roman Catholic Church, reportedly stealing a towel. While the material loss was minimal, the violation of a clergy residence added to a growing sense of unease among parish communities.

An even more violent disruption was reported at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in the Dongan Hills neighborhood. During a 7 a.m. Mass, an assailant allegedly stormed the sanctuary, smashing a statue of an angel, seizing the Roman Missal and a cross from the altar, ripping out flowers, and damaging the marble floor of the sanctuary. According to reports, two police officers responding to the scene were injured, underscoring the seriousness of the confrontation.

Speaking on January 13, Senator Scarcella-Spanton said she has been in direct contact with both parish leaders and the local police precinct regarding the attacks, all of which occurred within her district. While investigators do not believe the incidents were coordinated, she emphasized that their cumulative effect has shaken the community.

“These appear to be isolated acts rather than an organized effort,” she said, “but that does not lessen the fear they cause or the need to respond.”

