The art of refraining from taking advantage of fame, popularity, and success, according to Pope Leo XIV

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 01.18.2026).- At noon on Sunday, January 18, Pope Leo XIV delivered his Sunday address from the window of the papal apartment overlooking St. Peter’s Square before praying the Angelus with thousands of people gathered in the square. Before taking his leave, the Holy Father recalled the beginning of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the lack of peace in Sudan and Burundi, and his solidarity with those affected by the floods in southern Africa. Below is the text of the Pope’s address in English.

Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!

Today’s Gospel reading (cf. Jn 1:29-34) speaks to us about John the Baptist, who recognized Jesus as the Lamb of God, the Messiah, proclaiming: “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” (v. 29). He adds: “I came baptizing with water, that he might be revealed to Israel” (v. 31).

John recognized Jesus as the Savior; he proclaimed Jesus’ divinity and mission to the people of Israel and then stepped aside, having completed his task, as his words attest: “After me comes a man who ranks before me, for he was before me” (v. 30).

The Baptist was a man whom the crowds dearly loved, to the point that he was even feared by the authorities in Jerusalem (cf. Jn 1:19). It would have been easy for him to exploit this fame; instead, he did not succumb to the temptations of success and popularity. Before Jesus, he recognized his own littleness and made space for Jesus’ greatness. John knew that he was sent to prepare the way of the Lord (cf. Mic 1:3; Is 40:3), and when the Lord came, with joy and humility he acknowledged God’s presence and stepped out of the spotlight.

How important his witness is for us today! Indeed, approval, consensus and visibility are often given excessive importance, to the point of shaping people’s ideas, behaviors and even their inner lives. This causes suffering and division, and gives rise to lifestyles and relationships that are fragile, disappointing and imprisoning. In truth, we do not need these “substitutes for happiness.” Our joy and greatness are not founded on passing illusions of success or fame, but on knowing ourselves to be loved and wanted by our heavenly Father.

The love of which Jesus speaks is the love of a God who even today comes among us, not to dazzle us with spectacular displays, but to share in our struggles and to take our burdens upon himself. In doing so, he reveals to us the truth about who we are and how precious we are in his sight.

Dear friends, let us not allow ourselves to be distracted from the Lord’s presence in our midst. Let us not waste our time and energies chasing after appearances. Rather, let us learn from John the Baptist to remain vigilant, to love simplicity, to be sincere in our words, to live soberly, and to cultivate a depth of mind and heart. Let us be content with what is essential and make time each day, when possible, for a special moment to pause in silence to pray, reflect and listen – in other words, “to withdraw into the desert”, in order to meet the Lord and remain with him.

May the Virgin Mary, model of simplicity, wisdom and humility, help us in this resolve.

