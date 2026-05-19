Nigeria: Priest Released After Three Months in Captivity

(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.19.2026).- A priest in north-west Nigeria has been set free after being held captive by terrorists for three months.

Father Nathaniel Asuwaye was kidnapped on Saturday, 7th February, when gunmen attacked Holy Trinity Parish in Karku, Kaduna State, where he serves as Parish Priest.

In a statement shared with Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), Kafanchan Diocese’s Chancellor, Rev Dr Jacob Shanet, announced Fr Asuwaye’s release from the «Den of Kidnappers» yesterday (12th May).

He said: «With profound gratitude to God and all who supported us… we are pleased to inform you that Fr Nathaniel is now safe and receiving care. He is in a stable condition, remains good spirits, and appreciates your prayers and support.»

Fr Asuwaye was kidnapped alongside 10 other people when terrorists stormed his residence at 3.20am. Three people were also killed in the attack.

Days earlier on 3rd February, more than 160 people were massacred in Woro, Kwara State, in Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

Most victims were Muslim, according to media reports, killed by jihadist militants for refusing to embrace the extremist’s version of Islam.

Fr Shanet said that following Fr Asuwaye’s kidnapping, the Church called on the public to pray for his release.

He added: «At the end of April we dedicated May to God through fervent prayers during our annual May Devotions and other prayers, especially the Holy Mass. God, who does not abandon those who bear his name and call on him, heard our prayers and granted the safe return of Fr Nathaniel.»

He said Bishop Julius Yakub Kundi together with the priests and laity of Kafanchan Diocese, also expressed «heartfelt gratitude for the immense support received».

The statement added: «We especially acknowledge your dedication to prayer, the steadfast care of Fr Nathaniel’s family and the relentless show of love of all the Faithful and the entire people of goodwill who offered prayers and support during this challenging period.

«May the Lord continue to unite and sustain us. As we rejoice in this moment of answered prayers, let us remain steadfast in faith, united as one family, and supportive of one another. Many we continue to watch over each other with vigilance and compassion, trusting in God’s unfailing love to guide and protect us always.»

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