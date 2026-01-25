Mission
Rome, Virgin Mary

The system enables the faithful, pilgrims, and visitors to make donations easily, securely, and immediately

Photo Gallery: These Are the First Digital Collection Boxes (or Baskets) for Alms at One of the Pope’s Basilicas in Rome

With this initiative, the Basilica reaffirms its commitment to combining tradition and innovation, offering contemporary tools at the service of charity.

enero 25, 2026
(ZENIT News / Rome, 01.25.2026) – The Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major officially presented the new digital hub for collecting monetary offerings, a project that combines technological innovation and spiritual value, putting technology at the service of generosity.

The system enables the faithful, pilgrims, and visitors to make donations easily, securely, and immediately through a multi-lingual and accessible interface, also designed for people with disabilities. It is not a payment tool, but rather a true interactive information center, designed to support charitable acts in a conscious and transparent manner.

Promoted by the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major and conceived by GMC Consulting, the project was developed by Retex S.p.A. Società Benefit, with the support of Banco Popolare di Sondrio (BPER Group).

With this initiative, the Basilica reaffirms its commitment to combining tradition and innovation, offering contemporary tools at the service of charity, hospitality, and the ecclesiastical mission, continuing the journey undertaken during the recent Jubilee Year of Hope.

Saint Mary Major’s Basilica is one of the four major Basilicas associated with the Pope. It is located outside the territory of the Holy See and is the first Basilica dedicated to the Virgin Mary in the West. The mortal remains of Pope Francis are interred there.

 

enero 25, 2026 13:34Rome, Virgin Mary
