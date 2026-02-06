Pope Leo XIV Opens the Vatican Doors to the Only Orthodox Apostolate Accompanying Homosexual People to Live in Chastity

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 02.06.2026).- On Friday, February 6, 2026, Pope Leo XIV received in audience some members of the Courage International team.

Members of Courage are men and women who experience same-sex attraction and who, inspired by the Gospel’s call to holiness and the Church’s beautiful teachings on the good and end of human sexuality, have freely chosen to live in chastity.

In the Courage apostolate, people who experience same-sex attraction receive pastoral support and accompaniment through the spiritual direction of a chaplain priest, communal prayer, and friendship grounded in Jesus Christ, to persevere, with God’s grace, on the path of virtue and holiness.

Among those present were Bishop Frank Caggiano of Bridgeport; Father Kyle Schnippel, priest of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati; Father Brian Gannon, Executive Director of Courage International; and Antonio Sabella, staff member and Courage member for 31 years.

For almost 46 years, Courage has faithfully accompanied men and women who experience same-sex attraction, along with their loved ones, encouraging lives rooted in faithfulness, holiness, authentic friendship, and trust in Christ.