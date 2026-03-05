Questions about liturgy: Ash Wednesday, liturgy, and children

Edward McNamara, LC

Answered by Legionary of Christ Father Edward McNamara, professor of liturgy and sacramental theology at the Pontifical Regina Apostolorum university.

Q: This came to mind on Ash Wednesday. With the imposition of ashes, the Church requires two forms of exhortation, either «Repent and believe in the Gospel» or «Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return.» Often parents present their children, or at school Masses all the children are present to receive ashes. Thus, the question I ask, is at the same time theological, liturgical and moral. If a child is under the age of reason moral theology tells us that he is not culpable for «sin.» Contemporary psychology tells us the same. Children live in the present and are neither future-oriented nor aware of the past. Thus, if a child is presented to receive the ashes, what are they exhorted to repent from or what are they asked to remember, knowing they are incapable of either? Liturgically, should we refrain from the imposition or remain silent while imposing the ashes? — D.L., Athens, Alabama

A: This is an interesting observation. I will leave aside comments on contemporary child psychology which, apart from not being my specialty, is a field in constant evolution with competing theories.

I would suggest that, if the ashes are given in an academic institution, then there is at least the presumption that the children do not live so entirely in the present that they cannot remember what is taught in class.

Also, while it is true that children who have not yet reached the age of reason might not have anything to repent from, nor be conceptually aware of humankind’s inevitable mortality, their participation in such rites has a pedagogical value.

This value can mature with time as it expresses and manifests participation and integration into a wider community for which that rite has significance. The same could be said for many other aspects of life within a family and a society.

Thus, while the child is probably unaware of the theological and liturgical significance of the rite it is aware that its family and companions have taken part in something special. Likewise, if we were to omit presenting a slightly older child to receive ashes due to his or her not yet having reached the age of reason, we cannot be sure that he or she would be unaware of the difference from the others and feel emotionally excluded from the group.

While there is little as to specific norms on this subject, there are several elements in the liturgy and in other documents which indicate that there is no restriction as to age in imposing ashes. To wit:

The first reading selected for the liturgy of Ash Wednesday (Joel 2:12-18) would also seem to invite all, even infants, to participate:

«[…] Blow the trumpet in Zion! proclaim a fast, call an assembly; Gather the people, notify the congregation; Assemble the elders, gather the children and the infants at the breast; Let the bridegroom quit his room and the bride her chamber. Between the porch and the altar let the priests, the ministers of the Lord, weep, And say, ‘Spare, O Lord, your people, and make not your heritage a reproach, with the nations ruling over them! Why should they say among the peoples, Where is their God?’”

The rubrics of the missal simply say that «the Priest places ashes on the head of all those present who come to him ….»

The Congregation for Divine Worship published a circular letter regarding these celebrations in 1988. Regarding Ash Wednesday it says:

«21. ‘On the Wednesday before the first Sunday of Lent, the faithful receive the ashes, thus entering into the time established for the purification of their souls. This sign of penance, a traditionally biblical one, has been preserved among the Church’s customs until the present day. It signifies the human condition of the sinner, who seeks to express his guilt before the Lord in an exterior manner, and by so doing express his interior conversion, led on by the confident hope that the Lord will be merciful. This same sign marks the beginning of the way of conversion, which is developed through the celebration of the sacraments of penance during the days before Easter.’

«The blessing and imposition of ashes should take place either in the Mass or outside of the Mass. In the latter case, it is to be part of a liturgy of the word and conclude with the prayer of the faithful.»

The practice of the local churches would seem to be concurrent. For example, in 2024 the Archdiocese of New York answered a similar question:

«We have long understood that baptized individuals who have reached the age of reason, and catechumens may receive ashes. Babies and young children who have not yet made their first confession need not be presented to receive ashes which are intended for those who are capable of personal sin.

«However, we have all encountered parents who often bring up small children, from babies in arms to toddlers, to five-year-olds, and want them to receive ashes. Is it appropriate, given that the children might have no understanding of what is involved?

«The rules regarding the imposition of ashes do not seem to put any particular limitation as to who may receive them. Although it is clear that young children have no need to repent nor to do penance, there is no reason to refuse to impose ashes if their parents present them. It can serve as a means of forming them in Catholic traditions just as they will teach them to make the sign of the cross and will bring them to Mass several years before their first Holy Communion.

«Numerous irregularly practicing Catholics request the imposition of ashes. There is no good reason to refuse anyone, and indeed, this gesture might light a spark of repentance. The best practice: is simply to trust the good faith of those requesting the imposition of ashes and not worry about their motivation.»

There is also much anecdotal evidence of non-Catholics of different persuasions receiving ashes on this day and even of some Evangelical denominations requesting ashes from Catholic ministers.

In conclusion, it is safe to say that the Catholic Church has few if any qualms regarding offering this sacramental to all who request it, including those who have not yet reached the age of reason.

