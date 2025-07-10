‘Blessed are those who have not lost hope’: Pope Leo XIV’s Message for the Fifth World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly

Mission
The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life has released the official prayer and suggestions for celebrations, with particular attention to elderly people unable to participate in the jubilee pilgrimages.

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 07.10.2025).- The elderly are signs of hope and witnesses  of blessedness. The first Message of Pope Leo XIV for the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, whose fifth edition will be celebrated on Sunday, 27  July 2025, was published today. The theme of the Message is “Blessed are those who  have not lost hope (Sir 14:2)” and fits into the context of the Jubilee of Hope 2025.  In the Message, the Holy Father invites us to recognise the elderly not only as recipients  of pastoral care, but as witnesses of hope who are active protagonists in the life of the  Church.

Old age can be a time of blessedness in which hope, tested in the fire of a long  life, becomes a source of joy and renewed trust in the Lord. God “teaches us that, in  his eyes, old age is a time of blessing and grace, and that the elderly are, for him, the  first witnesses of hope.’ states Pope Leo XIV in his Message.

A Jubilee for everyone, even those who are physically unable to make a pilgrimage 

This year, on the occasion of the Jubilee of Hope, the Dicastery for Laity, Family  and Life has prepared a pastoral proposal to allow elderly people who are unable to  participate physically in pilgrimages to also experience the grace of the Jubilee. The  pastoral kit, which is being published today and is available on the event page at www.laityfamilylife.va, includes a suggestion for a Jubilee celebration to be held  in the places where the elderly live. The grace of the Jubilee is always for everyone!

An invitation to celebrate the Day in all communities 

The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life invites all dioceses, parishes,  associations and ecclesial communities to celebrate the V World Day for Grandparents  and the Elderly, focusing on the joy of a renewed encounter between generations. As  usual, it is proposed to organise a Eucharistic Celebration dedicated to the elderly and  to visit elderly people living alone in their communities, bringing them the Holy  Father’s Message and a sign of closeness.

Gervasi: the elderly are at the centre of the Church’s life 

‘This Day,’ says Bishop Dario Gervasi, Adjunct Secretary of the Dicastery, ‘is an  opportunity to reaffirm that the elderly are never alone, but are at the centre of  the Church’s life. Their experience of life and faith is a precious heritage that enriches  new generations and strengthens links into every community.’

Resources which may be shared to promote the Day at the local level 

The pastoral kit with the Holy Father’s Message, the Official Prayer, suggestions for  celebrations and the Logo of the Day is available on the website of the Dicastery for  Laity, Family and Life (www.laityfamilylife.va). All resources can be downloaded and  are useful for sharing and promoting the Day in view of celebrations in parishes and  dioceses, at a local, national and international level.

