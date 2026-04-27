Rome Experiences Thrilling Seminary Soccer Cup Final: Legionaries Defeat Augustinians and Are Crowned Champions

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04. 27. 2026).- On the eve of the World Day of Prayer for Vocations and the Feast of the Good Shepherd, the third edition of the «Saint Paul 7-a-iside Soccer Cup» was played on Saturday, April 25, between teams from different Seminaries in Rome. The tournament was jointly organized by the Pontifical Scottish College and the Pontifical College of Saint Bede.

The Cup was held on the courts of the Roman parish of Saint Leonardo Murialdo, near the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside-the-Walls, south of Rome, and brought together seminarians and teams from the following Roman Colleges and/or Religious Orders:

1)Marists

2) Jesuits

3) Augustinians

4) Legionaries of Christ

5) Venerable Capranica College (for Italian seminarians studying in Rome),

6) North American College (for U.S. seminarians studying in Rome),

7) Pontifical French Seminary

8) Pontifical Scottish College

9) Pontifical Saint Bede College (for English seminarians).

The final pitted the Augustinians, the Order to which Pope Leo XIV belongs, against the Legionaries of Christ. The latter prevailed with a score of 2-0, winning the Cup of this third edition of the Saint Paul 7-a-side Football Tournament. As victors, in addition to the trophy, the winners received a gift from the organizing Pontifical College: a bottle of Lagavulin Scotch whisky.

A precursor to this tournament is the «Clericus Cup,» a sporting competition between Roman Seminaries initiated in 2003 by a seminarian from the Pontifical College of St. Bede. It was officially recognized in 2007, gaining worldwide attention and even support from the Holy See through the current Dicastery for Culture and Education. Between 2007 and 2019, the date of the last official Clericus Cup, 12 tournaments were played. It was discontinued in 2020 and has not been resumed since.