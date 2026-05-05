Combating money laundering within the Vatican itself: here is what the 2026 report—in which the Church provides an account of its activities—says

(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.05.2026).- At a time when financial opacity continues to erode trust in institutions worldwide, the Holy See is presenting a markedly different narrative. The 2025 annual report of the Authority for Supervision and Financial Information, released on April 30, 2026, outlines a system that has not only stabilized but matured into a structured and increasingly interconnected network of oversight, both internally and internationally.

The report offers a detailed account of how the Vatican’s financial watchdog has consolidated its role as a central pillar in preventing money laundering, terrorist financing, and even the funding of weapons proliferation. Far from being a purely technical exercise, this vigilance is explicitly framed as instrumental to the mission of the Church, ensuring that financial resources serve humanitarian, pastoral, and charitable purposes without distortion or misuse.

One of the most tangible indicators of this system’s activity is the number of suspicious activity reports received in 2025: 78 in total. This figure aligns with expectations following a transitional phase in 2024 and reflects the implementation of corrective measures applied to key reporting entities after targeted inspections. Notably, there has been a decline in reports linked to cash transactions, a shift likely connected to reduced cash flows within the Vatican’s financial ecosystem, as also suggested by data on cross-border cash declarations.

Quality, rather than sheer volume, appears to be the defining characteristic of these reports. The Authority emphasizes that the analytical depth of the information received has remained consistently high, enabling more effective downstream action. In this regard, financial intelligence continues to function as a critical bridge between detection and prosecution.

During the year, 16 reports were forwarded to the Office of the Promoter of Justice, maintaining a steady ratio between financial analysis and judicial referral. In parallel, three transactions were suspended as a preventive measure, involving a total value of approximately 522,000 euros. These interventions, while limited in number, signal a targeted and proportionate approach rather than indiscriminate enforcement.

Equally significant is the strengthening of internal coordination. Communication flows between Vatican authorities and domestic counterparts increased sharply, with incoming exchanges rising by 65 percent and outgoing communications by 31 percent. This expansion reflects a system that is becoming more integrated, where information circulates more efficiently and institutional actors operate with greater cohesion. The close and ongoing collaboration with the Corps of Gendarmerie is highlighted as a key operational asset in this regard.

Yet it is on the international stage that the Vatican’s financial framework reveals one of its most notable developments. In 2025, the Authority engaged in 35 exchanges of information with foreign counterparts, underscoring a growing density of operational relationships with financial intelligence units across borders. The increase in incoming communications, in particular, suggests that the Holy See is not only an active participant but also a trusted interlocutor within the global network.

This evolution is not occurring in isolation. It unfolds against the backdrop of an increasingly complex financial landscape, where illicit flows move rapidly across jurisdictions and where cooperation is no longer optional but essential. The report points to structured engagement through meetings and working groups aimed at harmonizing standards and sharing best practices. A notable example is the roundtable held with the Financial Intelligence Authority of the Republic of San Marino, which provided a focused platform for technical dialogue at a strategic moment, as the Council of Europe’s Moneyval committee prepares for a new evaluation cycle.

Within this broader framework, particular attention has been given to international fund transfers directed toward regions where the Church is heavily involved in humanitarian and missionary work. These areas often coincide with fragile financial systems, presenting a dual challenge: mitigating risk while ensuring that legitimate aid is not obstructed. To address this, the Authority conducted a targeted inspection of the Institute for the Works of Religion, assessing the safeguards in place to manage such complexities without compromising support for local communities.

The Institute itself remains under continuous prudential supervision, with efforts concentrated on reinforcing sound management practices and improving its integration into the international financial system. This ongoing process reflects a broader shift in Vatican financial governance over the past decade, moving from reactive reform to proactive consolidation.

For observers of the Holy See, the significance of these developments extends beyond technical compliance. Financial transparency is increasingly understood as a dimension of moral credibility. In a global environment where the misuse of funds can fuel conflict, exploitation, and instability, the Church’s insistence on accountability becomes part of its witness.

The 2025 report does not claim perfection, nor does it suggest that risks have been eliminated. Instead, it presents a system that is learning, adapting, and engaging with the realities of a globalized economy. The emphasis on cooperation, both domestic and international, indicates an awareness that no institution can operate in isolation when confronting financial crime.

In practical terms, the figures may appear modest: dozens of reports, a handful of suspended transactions, a few dozen international exchanges. Yet behind these numbers lies a deliberate effort to align financial governance with the ethical demands of the Church’s mission. In that sense, the work of oversight is not merely administrative. It is part of a broader commitment to ensure that the resources entrusted to the Church are used in a way that reflects the values it proclaims.

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