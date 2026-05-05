Data on the generous participation of Chinese Catholic Communities in the 2026 national Collection

(ZENIT News – FIDES / Shijiazhuang, 05.05.2026).- According to data collected up to Thursday, April 30, 2026, the tenth annual National Collection Day of the Chinese Catholic community, held every year on Palm Sunday, raised a total of 933,473.04 yuan (equivalent to 116,964.17 euros).

The offerings come from 26 dioceses, more than 70 parishes, as well as from groups and individual faithful. The funds are earmarked to support disaster relief efforts.

The collection is promoted by Jinde Charities, an organization that has been coordinating charitable works supported by Catholic communities in mainland China for 30 years, and which in 2026 celebrated this initiative for the ninth consecutive year.

Since 2017, under the guidance of the Chinese bishops, Jinde has collaborated with priests and faithful throughout the country to ensure the continuity of this initiative. Over these nine years, local churches have sustained the project with concrete actions, promoting numerous solidarity initiatives in areas such as disaster relief, the fight against poverty, and assistance to the most vulnerable. The collection has not only involved major dioceses like Beijing and Shanghai. Communities in less connected areas, such as those in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, have also contributed, following diocesan guidelines. This year, the Diocese of Beijing, with the participation of 24 parishes, donated a total of 133,305.92 yuan (16,703.23 euros). The Diocese of Shanghai, with 18 participating parishes, donated a total of 409,566.42 yuan (equivalent to 51,318.67 euros). The Diocese of Ningxia donated 5,000 yuan (626.50 euros). It is worth noting that the Dioceses of Beijing, Shanghai, Linfen, and Puqi have participated in the collection every year, consistently contributing generous offerings. The collection, held on Palm Sunday, has always been warmly embraced by bishops, priests, and laity, who see it as an opportunity to strengthen ecclesial communion and, at the same time, bear witness to faith and charity.

In each diocese, numerous priests and faithful contribute with quiet dedication and fervent prayer, sustaining this mission with perseverance and enthusiasm, and ensuring maximum transparency in the use of the funds raised. The resources collected are used by Jinde Charities to support initiatives in the areas of healthcare and psychological support, as well as reconstruction campaigns in areas affected by natural disasters, both in China and abroad.

According to information gathered by Fides News Agency, up to March 22, 2022, the initiative had funded projects worth 4.7 million yuan, equivalent to more than 690,000 euros. Among the projects funded are relief initiatives following floods and earthquakes in various regions of China, as well as interventions after the Hualien earthquake (Taiwan), the volcanic eruption in Guatemala, and the tsunami in Indonesia in 2018.

Furthermore, since the outbreak of the pandemic until March 3, 2021, the collection day raised more than 30 million yuan (over 4.5 million euros), destined to support the areas most affected by the virus, both in China and in other countries. The leaders of Jinde Charities, with a great sense of responsibility and gratitude, always direct their appeals to all baptized Catholics and all people of goodwill: “We will continue to promote charitable works and walk together to build a harmonious society,” because “Jesus said: ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’”

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