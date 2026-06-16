What did Leo XIV say to a Jewish philanthropic group he received at the Vatican?

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 06.16.2026).- On June 15, 2026, a delegation of senior UJA leaders participated in a private Papal Audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in the Consistory Hall of the Vatican Apostolic Palace.

The delegation, which included more than 30 UJA lay leaders, was led by UJA CEO Eric Goldstein, UJA President Linda Mirels, former UJA President Amy A.B. Bressman, UJA Co-Campaign Chair and incoming Chair of the Board David Wasserman, former UJA Chair of the Board David Moore.

His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV thanked the UJA delegation for our work helping vulnerable populations, and he reaffirmed the importance of Nostra Aetate taking a stand against anti-Semitism. He opened his remarks by saying: “It is a joy to welcome you all to the Vatican this morning. Your organization serves as an instrument of global Jewish philanthropy, providing essential humanitarian aid and social services to vulnerable populations — for instance, those living in poverty, refugees, the elderly and people with disabilities — in New York, the State of Israel and more than seventy other countries. These efforts reflect a clear recognition of human dignity and fraternity, resonating with the Church’s own commitment to integral human development and the call to love our neighbor.”

He shared that “Sixty-six years ago, a delegation from your organization was received by Pope John XXIII. With the simple yet profound words “I am Joseph, your brother,” (Gen 45:4) quoting the Book of Genesis he affirmed our common humanity as well as our shared spiritual ancestry in Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and Joseph. Later, a treatise was prepared describing a new relationship between the Catholic Church and Judaism…Recognizing the inherent dignity of all men and women, Nostra Aetate took a firm stand against antisemitism and declared that the Church rejects all forms of discrimination or harassment because of race, color, condition of life or religion (cf. Nostra Aetate, 4-5). In a world still wounded by division and conflict, it called us to move beyond past misunderstandings toward collaboration for the common good.”

The Pope concluded his remarks commending UJA “for the dedication with which you assist the poor and needy, confront hatred and intolerance, work to build a better world for all.” He continued “May your mission strengthen dialogue , deepen mutual understanding and contribute to the peace so deeply needed in our world.”

In his response, Mr. Goldstein thanked His Holiness for “his continued moral leadership in speaking out and taking action against the sharply growing scourge of antisemitism – the world’s oldest hatred,” and he respectfully requested that “the Holy Father consider appointing a Special Papal Envoy to combat global antisemitism.”

Mr. Goldstein welcomed the Pope’s words about helping the needy and shared that “The Jewish and Catholic people share a core belief: That every human being is created in the image of God – what we call B’tzelem Elohim. This sacred principle guides our work caring for the poor, the vulnerable, the elderly and those on the margins of society.”

Finally, Mr. Goldstein urged that “we build a world where strangers are welcomed – and the strong bonds of friendship between Catholics and Jews continues to serve as a source of light and inspiration for all.”

On behalf of the delegation, Mr. Goldstein expressed that they were deeply honored to meet His Holiness and assured him of their prayers for his wellbeing and success. They presented him with a menorah representing the light that communities united by shared purpose can ignite even in the darkest of times, and a Leo XIV New York Knicks jersey recognizing that his prayers and support for the Villanova trio on the New York Knicks team may have been heard in ensuring the Knicks NBA Championship win.

THE FULL ADDRESS of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV’s deeply personal and poignant remarks to the delegation can be accessed here: To a Delegation of the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York (15 June 2026)

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