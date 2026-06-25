Battles with the Devil: From Esotericism to Buddhism, He Was Set Free by God

(ZENIT News – Porta Luz / Santiago, 06.25. 2026).- In the 1990s, when Martin was a teenager, a rumor circulated within his Christian family that he was an «indigo child.» This belief, stemming from the New Age Movement, was widespread at the time. It was claimed that certain gifted children possessed an intuitive — even spiritual — intelligence and were born to transform the world of the future. They were sometimes even described as «super-humans,» with the idea that their lack of fit with society was due to their genius or an «old soul.»

Martin understood that he was special. Indeed, he excelled at everything: music, sports, and studies. «My aunt used to say I had come into the world for a specific reason,» he tells the magazine Le Verbe — he is now 51 years old. «Looking back, I see that this only fueled my ego. My thirst for power — through knowledge and control — would become my lifelong quest.»

At that time, Martin endured what he calls «mental torture sessions» every night at dinner, inflicted by a perfectionist father obsessed with knowledge and discipline. «Those intellectual arguments were not appropriate for my age. He pushed me to the limit. Everything had to be perfect. He was never satisfied. I felt suffocated. I would end up in tears. Once, in a fit of rage, I cornered him against the wall.»

At fifteen, unable to bear it any longer, Martin began using hallucinogenic mushrooms, LSD, and cannabis. To make matters worse, he turned to a life of crime.

Drawn into the Occult and Esotericism

A year later, mired in heartbreak and an existential crisis, Martin decided — mentally, he says — to die. «I don’t know how to explain it. I consciously accepted death. Then, I left my body. I saw myself. I was looking at my room. Something sucked me in from behind. I looked: it was black and empty! I was so terrified that I jumped out of bed. I ran to see my parents, who were asleep. I couldn’t explain to them what had just happened to me.»

For Martin, there was no doubt that this had been an initiatory, occult experience — one undergone without resorting to the usual techniques, as he was under the influence of no substances; only his own will was at play. «Hallucinogenic drugs,» Martin explained, «allow one to have this type of experience.» He added: «Even though drugs can be obtained on any street corner or in a shop these days, the fact remains that they open the doors to another dimension, even if the user is unaware of it.»

That experience of dissociating from his own body drove him to seek answers, and by chance, he encountered the doctrine of Gnosis. From that moment on, he immersed himself fully in the world of esotericism. «Since wisdom and knowledge were reserved for an elite, it suited me perfectly. I was ‘advancing’ spiritually, just as I had been told over and over. I had ‘initiated’ myself!»

Becoming increasingly unaware of the risks he was taking, he delved deeper into experiences accompanied by spiritual oppression. He heard voices and sensed malevolent presences around him. Despite the fear, he pressed on; the allure of mastering secret powers was stronger.

Seeking to «Get His Feet on the Ground»

Ten years passed, during which Martin came to loathe his aimless life. It was then that, upon meeting his future wife and falling in love, he summoned the willpower to give up drugs and all associated activities. It was a period of ups and downs, but the arrival of his children gave him renewed strength to continue the battle for a decent life. He resumed his studies and found work in IT. There, Martin ran into a former physical education teacher — who was by then also a martial artist — and this man introduced him to the martial arts.

«My esoteric and occult experiences had taken their toll on me. I was looking for a normal life, yet I felt a deep sense of unease. This sophrologist spoke to me about balance, meditation, Tai Chi, and Qigong. I told myself that perhaps I needed that to get my feet back on the ground,» he recalls.

Martin then enrolled in a Shaolin Kung Fu school and was happy to regain his physical fitness. He aspired to become a master one day. «I wanted my face to be on the wall of the dojo. There was still a bit of the ‘superman’ complex in me,» he remembers.

And That Is How He Came to Buddhism

It did not take long for Martin Leblanc to embrace Buddhist philosophy, which — like Gnosis — proposes liberation from suffering through an ascetic discipline. However, without a Creator God, because I is about mastering the Qi It involves a specific practice designed to master Qi (chi), “that vital force that gives you much physical and mental power,” says Martin, and thus annihilate the “I”, source of all suffering. «Chi is present in all martial arts. In the West, martial arts are often reduced to mere health exercises or relaxation techniques; yet, they actually harbour a genuine spiritual dimension. Whether we realize it or not, they act upon our inner selves,» Martin observes. As this spiritual aspect of life gained ground, he continued to refine his techniques. «The higher the rank you attain, the more you control the Qi, and indeed, the ‘self’ becomes an illusion. Yet, my Christian conscience was troubled, because logically, if the ‘self’ is an illusion, then the ‘you’ — the other person standing before you –must be [an illusion] as well. Consequently, relationship – love — cannot exist, even though Buddhism advocates for compassion. Compassion is not love. Love entails the giving of oneself and one’s own life, and the welcoming of the other and their life.»

The Encounter with the God Who Heals and Sets Free

Immersed in Buddhism and its practices, Martin found himself once again hounded by entities — this time, violently so.

He had just turned forty, and fear had become his daily companion. He searched the Internet for anything related to occult entities, as that was what he believed he was dealing with. He then came across a video by Father Joseph-Marie Verlinde, a Belgian priest and former disciple of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi — the famous yogi of the Beatles — and founder of Transcendental Meditation. In the video, the priest recounted his own search for the Absolute and explained how he eventually left it all behind for Christ.

The truth struck Martin with full force: «I was at work. I stepped outside and fell to my knees right there among the passersby. I cried out: ‘I can’t take it anymore! I can’t handle this! If You exist, Jesus, reveal Yourself!’ Instantly, a warmth washed over me. It was Him; I knew it. I collapsed to the ground. I wept for a long time. A heavy weight was lifted off me.»

Leaving Everything Behind for Christ

Despite everything, Martin continued practicing kung fu, unable to give up on his dream after seven years of training. «My new conscience told me to leave it all behind, but my situation was precarious. I dreamed of opening my own school, yet my experience with Christ urged me to forsake everything for Him. I was torn.»

Around that time, a friend invited him to join a church choir as a guitarist, and Martin accepted. He was soon struck by the contrast with the culture of the dojo. «I discovered it was much more than just a choir. We were all in harmony. I learned to live in community, sharing with others and embracing simplicity. There was no hierarchy, unlike in kung fu, where there was a clear ranking system. God was showing me, little by little, what life was like with Him and what it was like without Him.»

Then, a decisive event occurred. The dojo required him to undergo a final test before becoming a master. The fight was so violent that Martin emerged with a double fracture in one finger and numerous bruises. Shortly after, he was due at a choir rehearsal. When the choir director saw his injuries, she pointed out that if he wanted to continue with music, his fingers were essential. He had to choose between kung fu and music. Marin interpreted this as if God Himself were speaking to him.

The next time he returned to the dojo, Martín clearly saw, as if clinging to some of the members, shadowy figures with demonic silhouettes. That vision left him horrified. He immediately left the dojo, returned home, and threw out everything related to Gnosis, Buddhism, and kung fu: his clothes, his Buddha statues, and his books. It was over. He had chosen his side.

Since 2017, Martín has been following his path with Christ. He has reconciled with his father. He gives testimony of his story with the hope that those, thirsting for the Absolute, will not have to take such a long, roundabout journey.