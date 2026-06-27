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Cardinals and Bishops

The first part of the fourth session of the Consistory began on the afternoon of Saturday, June 27 Photo: Vatican Media

Here Is How the Afternoon of the Second Day of the Pope’s Consistory with Cardinals Unfolded; The Topic Was Synodality and the Burden It Entails.

Several Cardinals spoke on the subject. They agreed on the need to delve deeper into exploring and putting into practice the ascetic and historical dimensions of synodality, as well as the need to offer the clergy an image of the priesthood that is beautiful, creative, evangelical, and, at the same time, non-clerical.

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junio 27, 2026 19:39Cardinals and Bishops
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(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 06.27. 2026).- The first part of the fourth session of the Consistory began on the afternoon of Saturday, June 27, at 4:00 p.m. in the Synod Hall, adjacent to Paul VI Hall.

After the opening prayer, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the session’s moderator, outlined the proceedings, focusing on the path toward implementing the Synod, and gave the floor to Cardinal Prosper Grech to present his report.

Upon its conclusion, several Cardinals spoke on the topic. They agreed on the need to delve deeper into exploring and putting into practice the ascetic and historical dimensions of synodality, as well as the need to offer the clergy an image of the priesthood that is beautiful, creative, evangelical, and, at the same time, non-clerical.

They analyzed the risk that the complexity of the consultation process might entail, placing a burden on the Church at a time when it is called to bear witness. They also addressed how the hierarchical Church and the People of God participate, in different ways, in discerning the voice of the Holy Spirit, as well as the contribution and participation of Eastern-Rite Catholic communities, with their synodal experience, in this process that involves the entire Church.

The first part of the session concluded at 5:00 p.m.

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junio 27, 2026 19:39Cardinals and Bishops
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