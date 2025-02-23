France’s Proposed Ban on Religious Attire in Sports Sparks Controversy

(ZENIT News / Paris, 02.23.2025).- A proposed law that would ban religious clothing in all French sports is set to be debated in the National Assembly after being approved by the Senate. While the legislation does not explicitly target any specific religious group, critics argue that it disproportionately affects Muslim women who wear the hijab and represents a broader pattern of exclusion under France’s strict secular policies.

The bill, introduced by Senator Michel Savin, passed the Senate with 210 votes in favor and 81 against. It now faces strong opposition in the National Assembly, particularly from left-wing lawmakers who argue that it restricts personal freedoms rather than upholding secularism. If enacted, the law would prohibit any clothing or symbols perceived as religious in organized competitions across all French sports federations, including leagues, clubs, and even sports facilities such as swimming pools.

Supporters of the bill frame it as a necessary defense of France’s principle of “laïcité”—a model of secularism enshrined in the country’s legal and constitutional framework. They argue that a strict separation of religion and public institutions ensures equality by preventing any special treatment based on faith. Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, a senator who supports the legislation, described it as a safeguard against what she called “Islamist infiltration” into French society.

However, critics view the proposed ban as another example of how secularism in France is often used as a tool of exclusion rather than neutrality. While “laïcité” was originally intended to prevent state interference in religious affairs, in practice, Muslim communities argue that it has been selectively applied to restrict their religious expression.

The proposed legislation follows similar restrictions imposed ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, where French athletes were prohibited from wearing the hijab during competition. At the time, the decision sparked international backlash, with the United Nations’ human rights experts denouncing it as discriminatory. Hélène Bâ, a basketball player and activist, called the move “a clear violation of the Olympic Charter and fundamental human rights.”

Activists fear that the latest proposal will further alienate Muslim women from public life. Hélène Bâ, who has campaigned against previous bans, warned that such a law would have devastating consequences. «This measure would humiliate and stigmatize Muslim women and girls, pushing them out of sports entirely. It would lead to social isolation, a loss of confidence, and even the collapse of women’s teams and clubs,» she said in a statement.

The debate has reignited discussions on the growing presence of religious bans in sports organizations across France. Several federations have already imposed their own restrictions, and this bill would unify those policies under national law. Opponents argue that rather than promoting equality, the measure will reinforce discrimination and limit opportunities for young Muslim athletes, particularly women.

With France often at the center of global conversations about religious expression and secularism, the outcome of this parliamentary debate could set a significant precedent. If the National Assembly rejects the bill, it could signal a shift toward a more inclusive approach. However, if it passes, it will add another layer to France’s already contentious policies on religious attire, raising further questions about whether secularism is being used to protect freedoms—or restrict them.

