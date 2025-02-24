How Does the Pope Live His Illness? This Is What He Himself Says from the Hospital

(ZENIT News / Rome, 24.02.2025).- Of the 55 days of this year so far – up to February 24 –, Pope Francis has spent a fifth part in hospital. We know what he does through the official press releases that the accredited press receives, for instance, that he continues to work, that he calls the parish priest of the Catholic parish of Gaza every day, that he hears Mass and receives Holy Communion. However, although all these references are true, these references are still indirect.

The Holy Father “broke the silence” on Sunday, February 23. He did so through the text of the Angelus, which he was unable to pronounce, but which was read in his name at the end of the Mass of the Jubilee of Deacons, in the context of the Jubilee Holy Year 2025.

“(. . . ) I continue with confidence my hospitalization in the Gemelli Polyclinic, following the necessary treatments, and rest is also part of the therapy!”, he wrote. And then he added: “My heartfelt gratitude goes to the doctors and health personnel of this hospital for the care they are giving me and for the dedication with which they carry out their service among the sick.”

There was a touch of nostalgia and excitement in that message, especially when he says that “Over these days I have received many messages of affection and I have been especially impressed by the letters and drawings of children. Thank you for this closeness and for the prayers of comfort that I have received from all over the world! I entrust all to the intercession of Mary and ask that you pray for me.”

During this time of hospitalization, the Pope has made four publications on X and one on Instagram. Two of the four on X (and none on Instagram) are expressions of gratitude for people’s prayers for him. In the last of them, he expresses the comfort the prayers give him. In a word, from what he himself says, we can see a Pope who regards rest as part of the therapy, acknowledges the need to follow the treatments and expresses his gratitude.