USA: end of visa program: severe impact on seminaries and ministries of the Catholic Church anticipated

(ZENIT News / Washington, 03.12.2025).- The Catholic Church in the United States is facing a growing immigration challenge as a crucial visa program for religious workers is set to expire. The program, which has allowed non-ordained religious workers such as nuns, seminarists, monks, and lay missionaries to obtain permanent residency, will come to an end on March 13. The consequences could be profound, especially for dioceses in rural and underserved areas that heavily rely on foreign-born religious personnel.

A Program That Sustained the Church’s Mission

For more than three decades, the EB-4 Special Immigrant Religious Worker Visa has been a vital pathway for Catholic institutions to secure long-term residency for non-ministerial religious workers. Unlike the R-1 visa—a temporary visa for religious workers that does not guarantee permanent residency—the EB-4 allowed religious orders and dioceses to sponsor individuals for green cards, providing stability to those dedicated to lifelong service.

The program issued approximately 5,000 visas annually, supporting workers engaged in roles ranging from education and healthcare to administrative leadership within religious communities. Many of these individuals serve as catechists, teachers, caregivers, or leaders of religious institutions. However, the expiration of this program puts all of these roles at risk.

The Looming Consequences

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has raised concerns that without legislative action, religious communities could struggle to bring in new members, particularly in vocations requiring a long-term commitment, such as contemplative religious life, but non only. Many of those affected work in healthcare, serving the elderly and terminally ill, or in remote parishes where priests are scarce.

David Spicer, deputy director for migration policy at the USCCB, emphasized that while ordained clergy have alternative visa options, non-ministerial religious workers do not. “We rely heavily on these individuals, and without them, many of our ministries will suffer,” Spicer stated.

The impact of the program’s expiration is already being felt. Spicer shared the case of a Mother Superior in Alaska who was forced to leave her community due to visa complications. In regions where the Catholic Church depends on foreign-born religious personnel to sustain its mission, such losses are deeply disruptive.

A Race Against Time

The expiration of the EB-4 program does not immediately affect those who have already secured permanent residency, but it does jeopardize religious workers currently in the U.S. on temporary visas who were waiting for an EB-4 visa slot to become available. Many of these individuals have already spent years in the country, dedicated to their ministry, only to find themselves in bureaucratic limbo just as they approach eligibility for permanent residency.

Spicer noted that unless Congress acts swiftly, those who have been waiting in line for years could see their path to residency abruptly cut off. “The timing could not be worse. People who are just about to get their green cards may suddenly find that the program no longer exists,” he warned.

A Call for Legislative Action

While time is running out, there remains a possibility that Congress could pass a short-term extension, as it has done in the past. The USCCB has been advocating for the program to be made permanent, arguing that the Church cannot afford to lose such a critical resource.

Bishop Mark Seitz, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration, wrote to lawmakers in 2024 urging them to act. He highlighted the growing backlog in EB-4 visa applications, which has made the process increasingly difficult for religious workers. “The wait times for these visas have reached unprecedented levels,” he wrote. “This small but vital program must be permanently authorized to ensure that religious workers can continue to serve communities in need.”

An Uncertain Future

As the March 13 deadline approaches, religious communities across the U.S. are bracing for the potential fallout. If no action is taken, many of the Church’s essential ministries could be left without the personnel they need to function. Whether Congress will act in time remains uncertain, but the Catholic Church is making one thing clear: losing this visa program would be a significant blow, not only to religious communities but to the many people they serve.

