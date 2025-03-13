Mission
Hot Topics
Archbishop of Homs, Syria, after last weekend massacre: “We do not want more bloodshed”
“My Husband Cheats on Me. Is It Right to Continue Forgiving Him?” Pope Francis’ Answer to a Betrayed Wife
New Light for the Dome of Saint Peter’s Basilica: Light Intensity Tests Are Underway
The Pope’s Health on Thursday, March 13: A Cake in Hospital to Celebrate Twelve Tears of Pontificate
USA: end of visa program: severe impact on seminaries and ministries of the Catholic Church anticipated
Israeli Defense Forces close center for disabled children in Palestine
Nigeria: almost 150 kidnappings of Catholic priests in 10 years
Syrian bishop on situation in the country: calls for presence of UN blue helmets against internal violence and Israeli attacks
The Pope’s Health on Wednesday, March 12, Makes Him Spend The Anniversary of His Election in Hospital
Vatican Orders Apostolic Visit to Emmanuel Community
Pope Francis

The Pope’s Health on Thursday, March 13: A Cake in Hospital to Celebrate Twelve Tears of Pontificate

In the afternoon, the Pope followed the Spiritual Exercises for the Roman Curia on video-link with Paul VI Hall. Then his respiratory therapy was renewed.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
marzo 13, 2025 06:51Pope Francis
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Rome, 13.03.2025).- Pope Francis spent the 12th anniversary of his election as Pope in hospital, completing 27 days of hospitalization. In the afternoon, the medical staff of the Gemelli Polyclinic brought a cake with candles to his room, to celebrate the anniversary of his election.

In the afternoon, he also followed the Spiritual Exercises for the Roman Curia on video-link with Paul VI Hall. Then his respiratory therapy was renewed.

The Holy Father continues alternating non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night with high-flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas during the day. The clinical situation continues to be stable in a complex picture. A new medical bulletin is expected on Friday afternoon, March 14.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
marzo 13, 2025 06:51Pope Francis
Share this Entry

Jorge Enrique Mújica

Avatar

View all articles

Licenciado en filosofía por el Ateneo Pontificio Regina Apostolorum, de Roma, y “veterano” colaborador de medios impresos y digitales sobre argumentos religiosos y de comunicación. En la cuenta de Twitter: https://twitter.com/web_pastor, habla de Dios e internet y Church and media: evangelidigitalización."

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now