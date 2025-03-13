The Pope’s Health on Thursday, March 13: A Cake in Hospital to Celebrate Twelve Tears of Pontificate

(ZENIT News / Rome, 13.03.2025).- Pope Francis spent the 12th anniversary of his election as Pope in hospital, completing 27 days of hospitalization. In the afternoon, the medical staff of the Gemelli Polyclinic brought a cake with candles to his room, to celebrate the anniversary of his election.

In the afternoon, he also followed the Spiritual Exercises for the Roman Curia on video-link with Paul VI Hall. Then his respiratory therapy was renewed.

The Holy Father continues alternating non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night with high-flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas during the day. The clinical situation continues to be stable in a complex picture. A new medical bulletin is expected on Friday afternoon, March 14.