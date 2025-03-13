Mission
Local Church, Rome

The work is mainly focused on the revision of the lighting of the drum of the large dome Photo: Iluminet

New Light for the Dome of Saint Peter’s Basilica: Light Intensity Tests Are Underway

The new, state-of-the-art lighting will ensure even more intense and well-distributed light, further enhancing Michelangelo’s work and creating an evocative atmosphere with greater visual impact.

marzo 13, 2025
(ZENIT News / Rome, 13.03.2025).- Maintenance and improvement work is being carried out on the lighting systems of St. Peter’s Basilica. The Fabric of Saint Peter is currently inspecting the lighting of Michelangelo’s dome.

The work is mainly focused on the revision of the lighting of the drum of the large dome, which is undergoing tests of functionality and light intensity.

The technical operations, which are also being carried out during the night, are essential to highlighting the majesty of the Renaissance architecture. In fact, the new, state-of-the-art lighting fixtures will guarantee a more intense, calibrated, and well-distributed light, further enhancing the dome and creating an evocative atmosphere of greater visual impact.

The project is part of a series of periodic maintenance operations that the Fabric of Saint Peter carries out, to preserve and enhance the Basilica and its artistic structures. Work will continue in the coming weeks.

 

marzo 13, 2025
