The Pope’s Health on Wednesday, March 19: Lung Infections Controlled But Not Eliminated

(ZENIT News / Rome, 19.03.2025).- “It is confirmed that the clinical state of the Holy Father is improving,” begins the official medical bulletin made known in the late afternoon of Wednesday, March 19, by the Holy See Press Office.

The note states that “The Holy Father has suspended non-invasive mechanical ventilation and has also reduced the need for high-flow oxygen therapy.» In line with other notes from the previous days, it is also confirmed that «Progress continues in motor and respiratory physiotherapy.»

Minutes after the medical bulletin, the Holy See Press Office revealed that “For the doctors, the lung infections are under control, although not eliminated. The clinical analysis values ​​are within normal limits. The Pope continues without fever.”

It was reported that “The Pope’s day was spent between therapies, prayer and some activity,” and that the Holy Father concelebrated the Mass on the Solemnity of Saint Joseph.”

Although there is still some time left, it is already being noted that «No decision has yet been made regarding the Holy Week rites,» that is, whether the Pope will be able to preside over them, attend them, or not.

Finally, it was reported that “Given that the Pope’s state is stable, the next medical bulletin is expected not before next week. The Press Office will continue to give some general information to journalists day after tomorrow, Friday, and next Monday.”