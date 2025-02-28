Mission
Pope’s health as of Friday, February 28: sudden worsening of health is under control

Pope Francis Faces Sudden Respiratory Setback After Days of Improvement

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.28.2025).- On Friday, February 28, just as Pope Francis marked two full weeks in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital and appeared to be on a gradual path to recovery, his health took a concerning turn. After four days of steady but mild progress, the Vatican announced that the Pope suffered a sudden and serious respiratory setback in the afternoon.

According to the official statement from the Holy See’s Press Office, Francis had spent his morning alternating between respiratory physiotherapy and prayer in the chapel. However, in the early afternoon, he experienced an isolated bronchospasm crisis, which led to vomiting with inhalation and a rapid deterioration of his respiratory condition.

Medical staff acted immediately, performing a bronchoaspiration procedure and initiating non-invasive mechanical ventilation. The response was positive, as the Pope’s gas exchange levels—critical for oxygen intake and carbon dioxide removal—improved significantly. Despite the alarming episode, the Vatican assured that Francis remained alert, cooperative, and oriented throughout the emergency. The statement also noted that he had received the Eucharist earlier in the day but emphasized that his prognosis remains uncertain, with doctors maintaining a cautious outlook.

The latest development has reinforced expectations that the Pope’s hospitalization will extend well into the following week. In a separate announcement earlier on Friday, the Office for Papal Liturgical Celebrations confirmed that Francis had officially delegated Cardinal Angelo De Donatis to preside over the Ash Wednesday ceremony, marking the beginning of Lent. This decision further signaled that the Pope would not be discharged in time for the important liturgical event. Doctors are expected to keep him under close observation for at least 24 to 48 hours to ensure that the crisis has fully passed.

By 8 p.m. Rome time, reports indicated that, thanks to mechanical ventilation, Francis’ gas exchange levels had returned to their pre-crisis state. This suggested a stabilization of his respiratory function, though the severity of the episode has raised new concerns about his overall health trajectory.

Understanding a Bronchospasm Crisis 

A bronchospasm crisis is a sudden and temporary constriction of the muscles surrounding the bronchial tubes, causing the airways to narrow. This leads to breathing difficulties, coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness. In the Pope’s case, the episode was likely triggered by his ongoing respiratory infection.

The medical team closely monitored his gas exchange levels—a key indicator of lung function—to ensure that oxygen was being efficiently absorbed into the blood and carbon dioxide was being properly expelled. When these levels return to normal, it signals that the lungs are once again functioning adequately.

While the crisis was managed successfully, Friday’s events highlight the continued fragility of Pope Francis’ condition.

